Albany, NY

Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Bodk_0iuEHcRw00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff’s Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house. Around 10 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling on North Lake Avenue when their car was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado that allegedly blew a stop sign on Second Street.

Police claim the driver sped off, despite the damage to both vehicles. Additional Sheriff’s units that responded to the area spotted the suspect’s truck on Livingston Avenue and tried to pull it over. The truck continued down Livingston Avenue, police said, before failing to negotiate a left-hand turn and slamming into the front door of a house.

The driver, later identified as Reggie L. Adams, 44, of Albany, hopped out of the truck and tried to run but was nabbed at the scene by deputies, according to police. Authorities say Adams seemed drunk and was administered field sobriety tests, which he failed. A chemical test found him to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol content of 0.12%. Investigation also determined that Adams was driving with a suspended non-driver ID, police said.

Police: Drunk Clarendon woman crashes into yard

Charges:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief
  • Two counts of driving while intoxicated
  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Reckless driving
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Multiple traffic infractions

Adams was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility, where he awaits arraignment in Albany City Court. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Albany Police and Fire Departments.

