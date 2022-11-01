Crop harvest nearing completion

(Des Moines, IA) Many of Iowa’s farmers are getting close to finishing the harvest season.

The Weekly Crop Progress and Condition Reports show the state’s corn harvest is more than 77 percent complete, and the soybean harvest is reaching 94 percent. The average farmer is nearly a week ahead of last year’s pace.

Corn harvest is lagging in the northeast and south-central Iowa, where nearly 60 percent of their crops are complete. The report says continued dry conditions are slowing some farmers down.