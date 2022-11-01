ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastport, ME

mainepublic.org

How climate change is impacting Maine’s iconic fall foliage

It’s a beautiful early October day at Pigeon Hill Preserve in Steuben as a group gets ready for a fall foliage hike organized by the Downeast Coastal Conservancy. Despite the Maine foliage report saying we’re not quite at peak, the colors are looking pretty spectacular. “I think it’s...
STEUBEN, ME
observer-me.com

You can keep fishing in these hidden Maine gems in November

Many outdoor enthusiasts think of deer and ruffed grouse hunting when considering possibilities for the month of November. However, anglers still have plenty of chances to wet a line, and often may have waters to themselves, when fishing during the fall season. Late-season stocking by the Maine Department of Inland...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

New faces showing up Down East

MAINE, USA — Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington County. Beleaguered by boom and bust since the demise of the canning factories that used to line the coast, the once-thriving region has nearly drowned beneath unfulfilled plans and promises.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME

