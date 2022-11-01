Read full article on original website
Gasthof and Chandelier Barn Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony This Saturday
The Chandelier Barn and Gasthof Amish Village will have their Second Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and events this Saturday on the grounds at the Gasthof in Montgomery. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday night, the Village will be lit for the holidays with special live music starting at 6 p.m. in the new courtyard next to the restaurant. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, including hot drinks, and stores in the Village will stay open until 9 p.m. to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gasthof Amish Village and Chandelier Barn in Montgomery.
Loogootee Public Library New Services
This week on Gettin’ in the Know On Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on The Razor 94.5fm, we will talk to Darla Wagler, the director of the Loogootee Public Library. Since moving to the new building in 2019, Wagler says it has allowed them to expand and offer even more services, including Genealogy…
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
Walk With A Doc Weekly Event in Vincennes
Walk With a Doc will continue on Saturday mornings with a change in location and time. The weekly event will be hosted at the Vincennes University Student Recreation Center indoor track beginning Saturday, November 5th at 9:30 a.m. The community is invited to join and spend a few minutes learning about a current health topic. Then, attendees will spend the rest of the hour enjoying a healthy walk at their own pace and distance. The Student Recreation Center is located at 1600 Short Street on the VU campus.
Super Treat Night returns with a bang as it brings in thousands of attendees Monday night
BEDFORD – The 17th Annual Super Treat Night, presented by WTIU, and hosted by Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK, 1340 AM WBIW, and 102.5 LiteFM brought in thousands of monsters and goblins to celebrate the Halloween holiday inside the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County Monday night.
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
Columbus Festival of Lights Parade returns in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Red Arch Community (RAC) Events, Inc., led by Sarah Forbes, Amy Stoughton, and Crissy Riley, has announced it will organize/produce the re-branded Columbus Festival of Lights Parade for years to come. Because time is limited this year, the first RAC parade is set for Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost
Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: (4:19 p.m.): In a message sent to parents school officials announced Columbus East had regained power and regular in-person classes will resume Friday. “Power has been restored in the building at CEHS,” said a message sent to parents. “After school events Thursday and classes at...
Daviess County is Now a Broadband Ready Community
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Daviess County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry...
Edward Herman Eaton
Edward Herman Eaton 71 of Glenwood Springs, CO went to his heavenly home on September 11, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, IN on September 23, 1950 to the late Margaret Dunn Eaton and Roscoe H. Eaton. Ed was a geophysical field engineer for several companies, including Schlumberger and Colog,...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
James “Tommy” Ballard
James “Tommy” Ballard, 53, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Denise (Cox) Ballard; son Sammy Ballard; mother Martha Ballard Austin; stepfather Paul Austin; brother Scott (Beth) Ballard of Columbus, IN; father-in-law Dennis Cox; sister-in-law Gena (Rob) Ruppel; brother-in-law Dennis Cox, Jr.; nieces and nephews Chase (Sierra), Kirsten, and Parker Ballard, Ryan (Stephanie) Ruppel, and great-niece Sydalee Ruppel.
Debra K. Bowers
Debra K. Bowers, 68, of Vincennes, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. She was born May 6, 1954, in Vincennes, Indiana to Jimmy and Madge (Decker) Bowers. Debra enjoyed watching movies and reading. She was an excellent artist by drawing and painting things. Surviving...
Indiana school closes its doors for few days to stop spread of flu, RSV
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Experts expect this flu season be worse than years prior, and one Indiana school is witnessing this first hand. "I've been the school leader here for 25 years, [and I] have never seen anything like this," Barbara Burke-Fondren, director of the Community Montessori, said. Burke-Fondren...
INDOT Open House For Proposed Changed to US 41 and Elkhorn Rd.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a public open house for proposed changes to the intersection of US 41 and Elkhorn Road. A proposed Reduced Conflict Intersection, also known as an RCI, is currently being planned for the intersection of US 41 and Elkhorn Road. Plans call for a partial RCI project utilizing a median U-Turn in order to improve safety at the intersection. Additional lighting is also planned.
Charles R. Sproat
Charles R. Sproat, 67, of Vincennes, passed away at 2:01 am Monday November 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born on December 23, 1954, in Vincennes, Indiana to Paul D. and Martha D. (Reel) Sproat. Charles worked as a manager at various hotel and was a...
