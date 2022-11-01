Award-winning ‘Showdown in Yesteryear’ features original song by Tim Ruffo; Upcoming show features Ruffo and Hustle Souls

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain AirColin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Related
Purposefully Ridiculous dance party at Bundy
Strap on your tutu and get silly as Purposefully Ridiculous hosts a luminescent art exhibit and dance party called Dancing Out of Darkness.
owegopennysaver.com
Gallery Forty-One announces November Member of the Month
From an early age, Lauren McCarthy knew that she wanted to be an artist. Throughout her childhood she would often sit for hours with pencil and paper, taking inspiration from her surroundings. Today, this creative zeal shines in Lauren’s handcrafted line of jewelry. Her chosen media are many including fine...
NewsChannel 36
'On Your Feet!' kicks off National Tour in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The story of one international sensation has come to the Twin Tiers. After a month of rehearsals in Elmira, the second national tour of the hit musical On Your Feet! has officially kicked off at the Clemens Center. With songs like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You,"...
This Endwell Born Musician Is Entertaining Audiences Around the World
Mike Rizzi of Endwell was born to entertain the world. At the age of just three years old, Rizzi began drum lessons and before he even knew the alphabet, he was reading music. By the time Rizzi entered middle school, music was fully coursing through his veins and Rizzi was playing drums and singing with his band, “Uncle Jam.”
Batch Coffee to celebrate official grand opening
On September 21st, a popular new coffee shop opened for business on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton. On Monday, November 14th, it will be celebrating its official grand opening.
owegopennysaver.com
Apalachin Lions to host Annual Holiday Senior Citizen Dinner
The Apalachin Lions will be hosting their Annual Holiday Senior Citizen Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Donoli’s Restaurant on Route 434 in Apalachin. This year they are again limiting invitations to residents of the Apalachin, Little Meadows, and Campville and Crestview Heights communities. These are the areas where the Apalachin Lions solicit funds to serve the local community.
guthrie.org
Guthrie Presents Donald Guthrie Awards
Dr. Frederick Bloom, President of Guthrie Medical Group, Dr. Sheela Prabhu, Award Recipient, Terrie Alexander, Award Recipient, and Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO. Each year, Guthrie recognizes employees with the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award. The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider...
The Perfect Birthday Gift That Will Keep On Giving For Months To Come
November 3rd is a very popular day in the Pitcher household with my sister Michelle, my Uncle Dale and my daughter Tara all celebrating a birthday today...Oh yeah, it's my birthday too. I've mentioned in the past that I know how the Pitcher family celebrates Valentine's Day but my mom...
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
uncoveringnewyork.com
How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY
The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
owegopennysaver.com
Gymnastics and Activity Center begins Lollipop Kids Program
Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center will be starting the Lollipop Kids Program on Friday, Nov. 4, on Friday mornings from 10-11 a.m. Lollipop Kids is an unstructured, open gym program for children ages one through five and their parents. The cost is $7 per child per class. Owego Gymnastics and...
owegopennysaver.com
Reminder: Annual Winter Coat Drive sponsored by the Apalachin Lions
The Apalachin Lions are collecting clean, usable winter coats for those in need from through Nov. 20. They can be left off at Blessed Trinity at St. Margaret Mary’s in Apalachin on the table at the right as you exit mass, at the Apalachin United Methodist Church located at 303 Pennsylvania Ave., at the Apalachin Library during regular hours, and at Johnson’s Pools and Spas in Owego.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Moose Lodge prepares for the holiday season
The Owego Moose Lodge 1595 is heading into its holiday season and is already collecting food for families in need. The food collected is being donated to the Tioga County Rural Ministry. Area residents who wish to participate by donating canned and non-perishable food can leave them in the entryway...
What's up this weekend? November 4-6
Updated 11/2/2022, 1:30 p.m. November brings the holiday vibes! Time to put the skeletons and spiderwebs away and look ahead to gatherings around the table, hunting for holiday deals, and making memories in Northcentral Pa. Oh, and a chance for a little learning, too! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
ithaca.com
One Home at a Time
Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
owegopennysaver.com
Veterans Day is November 11; Churches to honor veterans at Sunday service; ceremony taking place at VFW Post 1371
Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, is a day when we recognize and give thanks for the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the armed forces. At 11 a.m., churches are encouraged to ring their church bells, or chimes, 11 times, and fire and emergency squads are asked to sound their sirens.
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
Comments / 0