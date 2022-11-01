ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Award-winning ‘Showdown in Yesteryear’ features original song by Tim Ruffo; Upcoming show features Ruffo and Hustle Souls

By JoAnn R. Walter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
owegopennysaver.com

Gallery Forty-One announces November Member of the Month

From an early age, Lauren McCarthy knew that she wanted to be an artist. Throughout her childhood she would often sit for hours with pencil and paper, taking inspiration from her surroundings. Today, this creative zeal shines in Lauren’s handcrafted line of jewelry. Her chosen media are many including fine...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

'On Your Feet!' kicks off National Tour in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The story of one international sensation has come to the Twin Tiers. After a month of rehearsals in Elmira, the second national tour of the hit musical On Your Feet! has officially kicked off at the Clemens Center. With songs like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You,"...
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Apalachin Lions to host Annual Holiday Senior Citizen Dinner

The Apalachin Lions will be hosting their Annual Holiday Senior Citizen Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Donoli’s Restaurant on Route 434 in Apalachin. This year they are again limiting invitations to residents of the Apalachin, Little Meadows, and Campville and Crestview Heights communities. These are the areas where the Apalachin Lions solicit funds to serve the local community.
APALACHIN, NY
guthrie.org

Guthrie Presents Donald Guthrie Awards

Dr. Frederick Bloom, President of Guthrie Medical Group, Dr. Sheela Prabhu, Award Recipient, Terrie Alexander, Award Recipient, and Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO. Each year, Guthrie recognizes employees with the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award. The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider...
SAYRE, PA
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY

The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Gymnastics and Activity Center begins Lollipop Kids Program

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center will be starting the Lollipop Kids Program on Friday, Nov. 4, on Friday mornings from 10-11 a.m. Lollipop Kids is an unstructured, open gym program for children ages one through five and their parents. The cost is $7 per child per class. Owego Gymnastics and...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Reminder: Annual Winter Coat Drive sponsored by the Apalachin Lions

The Apalachin Lions are collecting clean, usable winter coats for those in need from through Nov. 20. They can be left off at Blessed Trinity at St. Margaret Mary’s in Apalachin on the table at the right as you exit mass, at the Apalachin United Methodist Church located at 303 Pennsylvania Ave., at the Apalachin Library during regular hours, and at Johnson’s Pools and Spas in Owego.
APALACHIN, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Moose Lodge prepares for the holiday season

The Owego Moose Lodge 1595 is heading into its holiday season and is already collecting food for families in need. The food collected is being donated to the Tioga County Rural Ministry. Area residents who wish to participate by donating canned and non-perishable food can leave them in the entryway...
OWEGO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? November 4-6

Updated 11/2/2022, 1:30 p.m. November brings the holiday vibes! Time to put the skeletons and spiderwebs away and look ahead to gatherings around the table, hunting for holiday deals, and making memories in Northcentral Pa. Oh, and a chance for a little learning, too! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow

Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
CAMPBELL, NY
ithaca.com

One Home at a Time

Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
DRYDEN, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY

