East Lansing, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan turns the page after MSU postgame incident

It has been days since Michigan beat Michigan State 29-7 in Ann Arbor, but the postgame incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel remains a hot-button topic. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn discuss the latest repercussions from the postgame fight and how Michigan is turning the page ahead of Saturday’s game at Rutgers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming

ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?

Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Powerball results for 11/2/22; did anyone win the $1.248 billion jackpot?

LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching world-record status as there was no winner of the $1.248 billion jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will be worth $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million. That jackpot is the second largest in the history of Powerball and the third largest in U.S. history.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says

Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
High School Football PRO

Dexter, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Lyon High School football team will have a game with Dexter High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
DEXTER, MI

