Berea approves multi-dentist office building at city gateway
BEREA, Ohio -- A former veterinary clinic will be demolished as part of a plan to bring a 4,577-square-foot, multi-dentist office to the corner of West Bagley and Lewis roads in Berea. The visually engaging facility, slated for 1467 and 1497 W. Bagley Road in a Commercial Center (CC) zoning...
Just out for a morning stroll -- to Michigan: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Responding to a report from a driver who saw a man lying on the ground along Ohio 91 at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 24, police located the man a short time later, walking at the bottom of the hill and heading north. He refused medical attention, stating that he planned to...
Railcars flip off the track in Ravenna train derailment
According to investigators, 16 to 18 train cars carrying rock salt and other materials were derailed in the incident.
Norfolk Southern makes speedy fixes to rail lines after Ravenna Township derailment
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Work crews were expected to have Norfolk Southern Railway lines back in service Wednesday night, a little more than 24 hours after a derailment knocked 22 cars off a track. Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said it’s amazing how quickly even the largest train derailments...
Twenty-two rail cars overturned in Ravenna train derailment
RAVENNA, Ohio – Twenty-two rail cars overturned in a train derailment in Ravenna Township on Tuesday evening. Crews are still on-scene this morning cleaning up after a Norfolk Southern train derailed at 7:11 p.m. near South Prospect Street and Ohio 44, according to the Portage County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
How long lanes on State Road in Parma will be closed
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, State Road in Parma will be reduced to one northbound lane for 14 days due to road construction.
Resident reports yelling coming from neighbor’s house: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 23, a resident reported yelling coming from his neighbor’s home. Officers later learned that new residents had moved in with their respective dogs, which were not getting along. The yelling occurred when the dogs got into an altercation. No people or dogs were injured. Misunderstanding:...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
That was a costly fill-up: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:35 p.m. Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 2159 S. Green Road, where it was reported that an unlocked 2022 black Honda Passport parked in front of a gas pump had been stolen. Police searched the area but were unable to find the vehicle.
whbc.com
77/Arlington Widening Project Set to Impact Northbound Lanes Soon
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An ODOT road contractor has been working mainly on Southbound I-77 between Route 224/I-277 and Arlington Road all Summer, adding another driving lane. The work there and in the median will be wrapping up soon, and that’s when crews will head to...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reverses course on curbside leaf collection following backlash
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland will resume its traditional curbside leaf collection program on Nov. 14, Mayor Justin Bibb announced Friday, following backlash over his earlier directive to bag them. Residents in designated high-generation areas -- which comprise about one-third of the city -- must have their leaves raked to...
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
cleveland19.com
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk. Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue. According to the city of Lorain, that job...
Resident complains about after-hours leaf blowing : Bay Village Police Blotter
At 7:51 p.m. Oct. 28, a resident complained that his neighbor had been using a leaf blower for over an hour. An officer responded and advised the homeowner of the complaint and the hours for operation of yard equipment. Drunk driving: Lake Road. At 7:56 p.m. Oct. 28, an officer...
Is Cleveland’s original site for a new police headquarters back on the table?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four years after Cleveland backed out of a bid to move its police headquarters to the old Plain Dealer building, Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking proposals for a site virtually identical to it. In a formal request for proposals issued Oct. 31, the city announced it is...
South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools: CSI officers visit Memorial; Lake Farmparks animals come to Sunview School
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is an update of school activities, as compiled by the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District:. As part of a unit on forensics, Khadijah Ferguson’s eighth grade reading intervention classes at Memorial Junior High School welcomed South Euclid Officer Joe DiLillo and crime scene investigator, officer Kris Khoenle, for a presentation.
cleveland19.com
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting a resident who turned who front yard into a neighborhood attraction. A tree in Chris Todd’s front yard is being converted into a large wooden eagle sculpture. The wooden carving is on display in the yard of Todd’s...
Students are ‘respectful’ after smashing pumpkins on the street: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Disturbance, Main Street:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing McKelvey Lake.
