The Chandelier Barn and Gasthof Amish Village will have their Second Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and events this Saturday on the grounds at the Gasthof in Montgomery. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday night, the Village will be lit for the holidays with special live music starting at 6 p.m. in the new courtyard next to the restaurant. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, including hot drinks, and stores in the Village will stay open until 9 p.m. to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gasthof Amish Village and Chandelier Barn in Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO