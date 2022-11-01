Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Gasthof and Chandelier Barn Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony This Saturday
The Chandelier Barn and Gasthof Amish Village will have their Second Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and events this Saturday on the grounds at the Gasthof in Montgomery. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday night, the Village will be lit for the holidays with special live music starting at 6 p.m. in the new courtyard next to the restaurant. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, including hot drinks, and stores in the Village will stay open until 9 p.m. to help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gasthof Amish Village and Chandelier Barn in Montgomery.
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
This Charming Town Is Hidden In Indiana’s Countryside & Has An Adorable Antique Village
There's a unique allure about small towns in the United States, especially in the sweeping Midwestern, and if you’re looking for a low-key escape from real life, the quaint town of Nashville, IN might be the ideal destination. Here, you’re most likely to experience all the magical countryside vibes...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Public Library New Services
This week on Gettin’ in the Know On Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on The Razor 94.5fm, we will talk to Darla Wagler, the director of the Loogootee Public Library. Since moving to the new building in 2019, Wagler says it has allowed them to expand and offer even more services, including Genealogy…
wamwamfm.com
Walk With A Doc Weekly Event in Vincennes
Walk With a Doc will continue on Saturday mornings with a change in location and time. The weekly event will be hosted at the Vincennes University Student Recreation Center indoor track beginning Saturday, November 5th at 9:30 a.m. The community is invited to join and spend a few minutes learning about a current health topic. Then, attendees will spend the rest of the hour enjoying a healthy walk at their own pace and distance. The Student Recreation Center is located at 1600 Short Street on the VU campus.
MyWabashValley.com
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
wbiw.com
Super Treat Night returns with a bang as it brings in thousands of attendees Monday night
BEDFORD – The 17th Annual Super Treat Night, presented by WTIU, and hosted by Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK, 1340 AM WBIW, and 102.5 LiteFM brought in thousands of monsters and goblins to celebrate the Halloween holiday inside the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County Monday night.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN
Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
wamwamfm.com
Debra K. Bowers
Debra K. Bowers, 68, of Vincennes, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. She was born May 6, 1954, in Vincennes, Indiana to Jimmy and Madge (Decker) Bowers. Debra enjoyed watching movies and reading. She was an excellent artist by drawing and painting things. Surviving...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The Spot in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is back with a new breakfast place - and it has some unique items on the menu. Mike Latta and his crew went to The Spot in Brazil. You'll find the restaurant in an old garage that's been renovated and...
wamwamfm.com
Edward Herman Eaton
Edward Herman Eaton 71 of Glenwood Springs, CO went to his heavenly home on September 11, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, IN on September 23, 1950 to the late Margaret Dunn Eaton and Roscoe H. Eaton. Ed was a geophysical field engineer for several companies, including Schlumberger and Colog,...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County is Now a Broadband Ready Community
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced that Daviess County is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry...
wamwamfm.com
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
wbiw.com
New mural unveiled in Nashville
NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
wamwamfm.com
James “Tommy” Ballard
James “Tommy” Ballard, 53, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Denise (Cox) Ballard; son Sammy Ballard; mother Martha Ballard Austin; stepfather Paul Austin; brother Scott (Beth) Ballard of Columbus, IN; father-in-law Dennis Cox; sister-in-law Gena (Rob) Ruppel; brother-in-law Dennis Cox, Jr.; nieces and nephews Chase (Sierra), Kirsten, and Parker Ballard, Ryan (Stephanie) Ruppel, and great-niece Sydalee Ruppel.
witzamfm.com
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
smallfarmersjournal.com
The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022
Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
Comments / 0