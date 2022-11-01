Read full article on original website
NJ Guy
3d ago
They can’t predict the weather 2 days out and now they’re saying when we’ll get snow. 🤣🤣🤣 Let me join the game, I say 2 inches of snow on 12/27.
Reply(7)
17
John F Fay
3d ago
Yeah and your article yesterday said it’s gonna be a normal November and possibly December so quit brainwashing us and let us go outside and see what the weather is actually doing
Reply
7
joe
3d ago
The good thing about being a weather person is… u allowed to change ur mind every 15 minutes.. I’d like to know where this writer got his crystal ball from. I want one
Reply
6
