ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Rocket Lab's attempt to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter falls short

CNN — Rocket Lab, a start-up building small orbital rockets, kicked off another successful mission on Friday — but it failed in its efforts to recapture its rocket booster as it tumbled down toward Earth. The company deployed a helicopter with a hook attachment, but it wasn't able to catch the booster.
WRAL

China's rocket booster falls from space, crash lands in the Pacific Ocean

CNN — The charred remnants of a rocket booster plunged uncontrolled back to Earth Friday morning, an event decried in the West as an irresponsibly risky move by the China National Space Administration. The rocket reentered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean just after 6 a.m. ET, according...
WRAL

Tonga eruption's towering plume reached the third layer of Earth's atmosphere

CNN — When the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater in January, it created a plume of ash and water that broke through the third layer of Earth's atmosphere. It was the highest-recorded volcanic plume and reached the mesosphere, where meteors and meteorites usually break apart and burn up in our atmosphere.
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
WRAL

Netflix launches 'Basic with Ads' — its much anticipated commercial-supported plan

CNN — In 2019, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders "we... are advertising free," and added that being commercial-free is a "deep part of our brand proposition." That all changed Thursday when the streaming leader launched "Basic with Ads," the platform's much anticipated ad-supported subscription plan. The new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy