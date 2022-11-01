ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Houston: report

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZ3Mj_0iuEGAOR00

Rapper Takeoff, best known as one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to a report.

The “Walk It Talk It” hitmaker, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was gunned down when a fight broke out over a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, TMZ reported. He was 28.

Houston Police and fire officials arrived on the scene at around 2:40 a.m. following multiple reports of a shooting.

Cops located a large crowd of around 40 to 50 people inside the premises, including a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said . Two additional victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police did not release the identities of the victims, but said the person killed was a man in his late 20s.

The victim’s identity will not be released until it is verified by the county coroner and his family has been notified, police said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbXDW_0iuEGAOR00
A gunshot victim reportedly identified as rapper Takeoff is tended to in Houston, Texas.

Police confirmed that Migos members Quavo, 31, and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting, according to KPRC .

Quavo, who is also Takeoff’s uncle, was not injured, TMZ reported.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Quavo and others gathered around Takeoff, who was lying on the ground. The clip reportedly showed the group trying to move his body before they put him back down and shouted for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBnto_0iuEGAOR00
The scene of the shooting in Houston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA46j_0iuEGAOR00
Takeoff, whose real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was reportedly gunned down at a private party.
Getty Images

Just hours before the shooting, Takeoff was all smiles on Instagram as she shared a selfie from the bowling alley.

Reps for Takeoff, Quavo, and Migos did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Takeoff formed the band along with his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset, 30, in 2008. Months before rebranding as Migos, the trio called themselves Polo Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f68uc_0iuEGAOR00
Takeoff is seen is his final Instagram post.
TakeOff/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwPDa_0iuEGAOR00
Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of the group Migos.
WireImage

They released their first mixtape “Juug Season” in 2011. Rapper Gucci Mane became a mentor for the trio which led them to their first signing with Atlanta label Quality Control.

Their first major track was “Versace” which dropped in 2013 and instantly became a multi-platinum record. Drake was later featured on the remix of the song, boosting its profile even more.

The song paved the way for the trio’s 2017 album “Culture” which later received a Grammy nomination in 2018 for “Best Rap Album.”

Migos also received a Grammy nomination that same year for “Best Rap Performance” for their hit track “Bad and Boujee.”

The trio reportedly split from Offset, who is married to rapper Cardi B, earlier this year, and instead rebranded as Unc & Phew.

“We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes that s–t ain’t displayed,” Quavo told Revolt earlier this year. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And s–t, it is what it is. Right now, we gonna be the duo ’til time tell.”

On Monday, Unc & Phew released their latest music video for their newly-released track “Messy.”

Takeoff, who was born in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, dabbled in solo projects during his time with Migos, releasing his debut solo album “The Last Rocket” in 2018.

