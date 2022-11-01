ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program

Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process

Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Georgia Power Joins Effort to Establish Six-state Southeast Hydrogen Hub

Georgia Power is furthering its commitment to build the energy grid of the future and reduce carbon emissions across its generation fleet through a newly formed coalition of major utility companies across the Southeast, working to secure federal financial support for a Southeast Hydrogen Hub. The coalition, including Georgia Power's parent Southern Company, will respond to the recently announced funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Energy, which includes $8 billion for regional hydrogen hubs and is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
GaDOE Continues Efforts to Locate and Support Rural Students

The Georgia Department of Education is continuing the statewide effort to assist school districts with locating and supporting students who have disengaged from school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GaDOE, in continued partnership with Graduation Alliance, has dedicated $5 million in ESSER COVID-19 relief funds to the location, engagement, and...
2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit Set for November 17th

The Technical College System of Georgia is hosting the 2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to celebrate the role and impact apprenticeships have in transforming Georgia’s economy and workforce. The Summit will highlight apprenticeships throughout Georgia and provide insightful information on how employers and communities can develop and implement Registered Apprenticeship...
AAA: Georgia Pump Prices Likely to Keep Falling

Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. SEG’s proprietary...
