Americus, GA

albanyceo.com

GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent

Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
AMERICUS, GA
albanyceo.com

Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program

Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award

AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia...
AMERICUS, GA
Cordele Dispatch

City meeting recognizes veteran employees

The Cordele City Commissioners met on November 1, 2022, for a regular meeting held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Isaac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey. The City Manager, Angela Redding, City Attorney, Tommy Coleman, and Chairman Joshua Deriso were also in attendance.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
ALBANY, GA
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

Albany Mayor and Commission to get first Salary Increases Since 2008

Albany's elected officials are working to give themselves a raise. In the October 25, Albany City Commission meeting, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Albany City Ward 2 Commissioner Jalen Johnson presented to Commission the desire to increase the salaries of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners. See more.
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA

