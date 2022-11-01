Read full article on original website
albanyceo.com
GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent
Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
albanyceo.com
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Americus Times-Recorder
Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award
AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia...
albanyceo.com
Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf Named to Inaugural Georgia 500 Leadership List
Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., executive director of the Albany Museum of Art, has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine in its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of 500 influential local leaders who are driving the state’s economy. Wulf, who has served as executive director of the AMA since...
Cordele Dispatch
City meeting recognizes veteran employees
The Cordele City Commissioners met on November 1, 2022, for a regular meeting held at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Commissioners Vesta Beal-Shephard, Royce Reeves, Sr., Isaac H. Owens, and Wesley Rainey. The City Manager, Angela Redding, City Attorney, Tommy Coleman, and Chairman Joshua Deriso were also in attendance.
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
WALB 10
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System requested several residential structures near its main campus in Albany be demolished. Those that were approved for demolition on Wednesday are the starting point for Phoebe’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The health system requested several residential structures be demolished....
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
albanyceo.com
Albany Mayor and Commission to get first Salary Increases Since 2008
Albany's elected officials are working to give themselves a raise. In the October 25, Albany City Commission meeting, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Albany City Ward 2 Commissioner Jalen Johnson presented to Commission the desire to increase the salaries of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners. See more.
WTVM
Popular restaurant in Columbus has new technology roaming around
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Carmen Williams after being seated at her table for lunch by a robot. Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus has a few new employees, but it is not what you expect.
WTVM
Question on Muscogee County ballots about changing Sheriff’s title
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Countdown to election day. Early voting is almost over -- ending in Georgia this Friday, November 4th. Voters decide some top offices in the state including the governor and U.S. senate, but they will also be voting on some key questions on the ballot. One of...
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
41nbc.com
Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Purps Criminal Street Gang indicted on 32 charges in Dougherty County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which was founded at a local high school in Dougherty County in 2017. Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia...
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
