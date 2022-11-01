Newsom fills out the Holocaust council + CDAA blasts CDCR + Being young and rich in CA

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

NEWSOM NAMES MEMBERS OF HOLOCAUST COUNCIL

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday afternoon announced appointments to the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education , which is charged with promoting education about the Holocaust and genocide throughout California.

“An attack on any of our communities is an attack against all Californians and our state will not stand by as the forces of hate instigate acts of violent extremism that put lives at risk,” Newsom said in a statement. “California is taking action with major investments to support anti-hate programs and enlisting the expertise of demonstrated leaders in Holocaust and genocide education to inoculate young people against the dangerous messages of hate and division pervading our public discourse.”

The council is co-chaired by Sen. Henry Stern , Attorney General Rob Bonta , State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Anita Friedman , executive director of the Jewish Family and Children’s Services Northern California .

Those previously named to the commission include Assemblymembers Adrin Nazarian , Jose Medina , James Ramos and Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Sens. Scott Wiener , Connie Leyva and Susan Rubio .

Joining them on the council are:

Beth Kean , CEO of the Holocaust Museum LA

, CEO of the Brian Fong , California program director for Facing History and Ourselves

, California program director for Joyce Newstat , former chair of the Jewish Family and Children’s Services Holocaust Center

, former chair of the Kori Street , deputy executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation

, deputy executive director of the Liebe Geft , director of the Museum of Tolerance

, director of the Michael Berenbaum , director of the Sigi Ziering Institute , professor of Jewish Studies at the American Jewish University

, director of the , professor of Jewish Studies at the Roxanne Makasdjian , executive director of the Genocide Education Project

, executive director of the Seth Brysk , central Pacific regional director for the Anti-Defamation League

, central Pacific regional director for the Taylor Pennewell , executive director of the Redbud Resource Group

According to the governor’s office, the council will assess the status of Holocaust and genocide education in the state and make recommendations for how to improve it, promote best practices for teachers and schools, and also sponsor Holocaust and genocide remembrance.

CDAA BLASTS CDCR FOR EARLY PRISONER RELEASE

Following a report from CBS News , the California District Attorneys Association is calling on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to explain why it is releasing violent inmates who haven’t qualified for early release.

“CDAA calls upon CDCR officials to immediately explain the system for releasing violent criminals — especially those who have not fully engaged in rehabilitation programs,” said Greg Totten, CDAA CEO, in a statement. “It needs to stop now. This is not reform. This is an anti-transparent experiment that is gambling with public safety.”

The CDAA referred to the mass shooting in Sacramento, just blocks away from the Capitol, where one of the suspected shooters, Smiley Martin , was out of custody on early release despite having previously been denied parole due to the risk of violence that he posed to the community.

CALIFORNIA’S WEALTHY ARE YOUNGER THAN ELSEWHERE

Via David Lightman...

California has a big percentage of the nation’s wealthiest people, and they tend to be younger than the ultra-rich elsewhere.

The state “is home to a very large number of high-income households, but those households tend to be younger than average,” said the Washington-based Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy .

It found “their income profile skews toward salaries and wages to a greater degree than is typical of high-income households in other states — likely due to very highly-paid positions at major tech and entertainment companies that cannot be found in most states.”

ITEP, an economic research group, found in a study that almost one-third of the $26 trillion in total wealth exceeding $30 million per household is held by families living in California and New York.

While millionaires and billionaires in Connecticut, Illinois and New York apparently thrive because of ties to the financial industry, the tech industry“ is responsible for a larger share of California and Washington state’s largest fortunes,” ITEP said.

NO ON 29 CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES NEW AD

The campaign opposed to Proposition 29 , which would reform the dialysis industry in California by requiring medical personnel to be on-site during hours of operation, has launched a new ad blasting the ballot measure as a threat to patients.

The ad will run statewide on broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

The ad featured kidney specialist, Dr. Bruce Greenfield , as well as a number of dialysis patients.

“The same special interests are picking on dialysis year after year,” Greenfield says in the ad, a reference to the fact that this is SEIU-UHW ’s third attempt in four years at getting the measure passed.

Major funding for the ad comes from DaVita , Fresenius Medical Care and US Renal Care .

You can watch the ad for yourself here .

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Same.”

- Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, responding via Twitter to an article from The Onion titled, “Just Once, Dachshund Would Love To Dress Up As Something Other Than Hot Dog.”

Best of The Bee: