Daniel R. Ritger “Colonel Dan” died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 62. He was born in West Bend, the son of the late LeRoy and Imelda (nee Weninger) Ritger. Dan graduated from Slinger High School and attended Reisch School of Auctioneering in Iowa. At a young age he followed his father’s interest in the cattle business by becoming an auctioneer. He had his first auction at the age of 16 years old and has been an auctioneer for 41 years doing public auctions and selling livestock for Ritger Auction Services, Midwest Livestock Producers, Equity Livestock, and the Milwaukee Stockyard. For the past 25 years Dan has been with Auction Specialists of Stoughton. In 2019 Dan partnered with Rod Drendel to form Ritger Drendel Auction Specialists. Dan also was a member of Wisconsin Auctioneer’s Association.

ALLENTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO