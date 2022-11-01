Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Koziczkowski earns white coat
LA CROSSE — Danielle Koziczkowski, the 2017 Grafton High School valedictorian, recently celebrated in a white coat ceremony and took the oath of becoming a physician assistant. Koziczkowski graduated from Carthage College summa cum laude in December 2020 and is enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse physician assistant...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda Christian-Smith
Dec. 13, 1945 - October 27, 2022. Full Professor Linda Christian-Smith, Ph.D., departed the living on Thursday afternoon, October 27, 2022, at the age of 76 years. She was born on December 13, 1945, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Regina (nee Michaud) Kanios. Husband Ken swept her off her feet in April 1976, even though she was one and one-half years older; thus, the nickname “Cougar.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
'Red Letters': Carroll alum pens poetry book inspired by studying abroad, social justice
WAUKESHA — Yvonne Ochilo was born and raised in Kenya. Her experiences with living there, studying abroad and social justice inspired her to write a book of poetry called “Red Letters: An Anthology.”. Ochilo was recruited to attend Carroll University. She loved her professors and made friends with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is returning in-person Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha. The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is an annual community celebration of literacy and the arts, where local and national authors and readers of all ages come together to enjoy presentations, performances, creativity, and conversation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Richard Hoesly
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022. Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten
June 18, 1935 - Oct. 23, 2022. Mary Ann Swedlund Knudten, former campus dean and CEO of UWM at Waukesha, died after a brief illness on Sunday, October 23, 2022, during a visit to New York City. She was 87 years old and most recently a resident of New Berlin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A special performance
MILWAUKEE — Medical employees, patients and more gathered at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, 2900 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Thursday morning to support the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who confidently marched their way down the crowd in celebration of how far they’ve come since the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's Regner Park becoming enchanted
WEST BEND — Regner Park is being transformed as Enchantment in the Park is once again being built there to create an experience of holiday lights and decorations that will open at the end of this month. Enchantment in the Park is set up in Regner Park in West...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg School Board approves Second Step resources for Bullying Prevention
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School Board approved using Second Step resources for its Bullying Prevention curriculum for this school year. After this year, the resources will need approval from the Curriculum Committee and the School Board for the 2023-24 school year. In its approval, the board added that no changes can be made to the existing curriculum that is being taught this year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Helen Anna Wiedmeyer
Helen Anna Wiedmeyer (nee Schuh), from West Bend, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022, at the age of 87. More than anything else, Helen loved to be with family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Helen was born October 19, 1935, in Hartford to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Looking for a few good bell ringers
OZAUKEE COUNTY – The holiday season is a time for giving and spreading joy, and one of the better organizations that represents those values is the Salvation Army, which holds its annual Red Kettle Campaign beginning this month. The Salvation Army-Ozaukee County Unit will have volunteers from service clubs,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to resign, 5 Common Council seats empty
MILWAUKEE - There's another empty seat on the Milwaukee Common Council. President Jose Perez told FOX6 News Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd will resign by the end of November. Her departure means even more Milwaukeeans have no voice on the Council. Through promotion, misconduct or personal decisions, five of the city's 15...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Food and Wine Event
Join us at the Pfister on Nov. 4 for our annual Food & Wine event to help raise money to fight cancer!. The tastiest night of the year is back again! Three hours of sampling award winning dishes from Milwaukee’s finest restaurants and sipping top wines, signature cocktails and craft beer from across the country. Grab a friend, grab a date or fly solo and join us for an unforgettable night of spirits, bites and live music while raising money to prevent cancer, provide the best care to those fighting it and find a cure.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Daniel R. Ritger ‘Colonel Dan’
Daniel R. Ritger “Colonel Dan” died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the age of 62. He was born in West Bend, the son of the late LeRoy and Imelda (nee Weninger) Ritger. Dan graduated from Slinger High School and attended Reisch School of Auctioneering in Iowa. At a young age he followed his father’s interest in the cattle business by becoming an auctioneer. He had his first auction at the age of 16 years old and has been an auctioneer for 41 years doing public auctions and selling livestock for Ritger Auction Services, Midwest Livestock Producers, Equity Livestock, and the Milwaukee Stockyard. For the past 25 years Dan has been with Auction Specialists of Stoughton. In 2019 Dan partnered with Rod Drendel to form Ritger Drendel Auction Specialists. Dan also was a member of Wisconsin Auctioneer’s Association.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old. Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
Wisconsin family searching for late Vietnam veteran's truck stolen in Milwaukee
Sgt. James Craig Pallasch, a decorated Wisconsin Vietnam veteran, died on Memorial Day. Now, his family is once again in mourning.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rockwell project advances after commission casts pivotal votes
OCONOMOWOC — One year ago, a proposed high profile, mixed-use development near Fowler Lake bubbled to the surface. After pivotal votes cast Wednesday, the project is on track for final approval by year’s end. The Plan Commission on Wednesday cast five votes in favor of Rockwell Partners’ proposal...
WISN
Internal emails reveal mounting frustrations ahead of medical examiner's abrupt retirement
MILWAUKEE — New behind-the-scenes insights reveal mounting tensions and frustrations between former Milwaukee County medical examiner Dr. Brian Peterson and County Executive David Crowley. Through a public records request, WISN 12 News exclusively obtained a year's worth of internal emails between the two county officials, before Peterson abruptly retired...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kathryn ‘Kathy’ A. Kempf
Jan. 1, 1953 - Oct. 29, 2022. Kathryn “Kathy” A. Kempf, 69, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1953, in West Bend, the daughter of Marvin E. and Althea S. Schneider Kempf. She was a graduate of Kewaskum High School, Class of 1971. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in the Town of Scott and a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.
