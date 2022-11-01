ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Tech Titans Kick off 2022-2023 Season and Celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Anthony Parker with a Week of Activities and Homecoming Games

By Staff Report
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats defeat Hawks improving to 3-0 in Region

After a dominant 42-0 win over the Hardaway Hawks, the Bainbridge Bearcats football team moved to 3-0 in region play, pushing them over .500 for the first time this season as they improved to 5-4. The Bearcats pounced on the Hawks early, scoring touchdowns on their first five drives of the game.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
albanyceo.com

Albany Museum of Art November Events and Programs

As the holiday season looms, the Albany Museum of Art has a busy schedule for November that includes the AMA’s annual fall art festival, a race discussion session for college students, a three-part art lecture series, and programming for children, students, and adults. “It always feels like a big...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Thomasville Entertainment Foundation presents 'Ain't Misbehavin''

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s Concert Series continues Nov. 10, with a performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a cabaret concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. This tribute to the musicians of the 1920s and ’30s Harlem Renaissance recalls the Golden Age of...
THOMASVILLE, GA
albanyceo.com

GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent

Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
AMERICUS, GA
albanyceo.com

Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program

Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
GEORGIA STATE
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award

AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
MOULTRIE, GA
Government Technology

Albany, Ga., Police Department Unveils New Mobile App

(TNS) — The Albany Police Department announced recently the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Albany Police Department app...
ALBANY, GA

