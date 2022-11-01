Albany Tech Titans Kick off 2022-2023 Season and Celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Anthony Parker with a Week of Activities and Homecoming Games

Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Week 11 Play of the Week: Tyler Floyd to Malachi Thomas For 37-yard Double Pass
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Yellowjackets opened up the playbook on Friday night scoring their first three touchdowns on misdirection gadget plays. Down 10-0 and looking to get the offense rolling, head coach Justin Rogers called up the double pass and it was executed to perfection. Sam Brown throws it...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse College
Last Saturday, October 29, the Albany State University football team faced off against Morehouse College. The Golden Rams came away with a 31-7 win.
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats defeat Hawks improving to 3-0 in Region
After a dominant 42-0 win over the Hardaway Hawks, the Bainbridge Bearcats football team moved to 3-0 in region play, pushing them over .500 for the first time this season as they improved to 5-4. The Bearcats pounced on the Hawks early, scoring touchdowns on their first five drives of the game.
albanyceo.com
Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf Named to Inaugural Georgia 500 Leadership List
Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., executive director of the Albany Museum of Art, has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine in its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of 500 influential local leaders who are driving the state’s economy. Wulf, who has served as executive director of the AMA since...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Albany State University Ram Raid
Families gathered to trick or treat on Monday evening at Albany State University for their annual Ram Raid. College departments and student organizations were on hand with tables with candy and fun tricks for all.
albanyceo.com
Albany Museum of Art November Events and Programs
As the holiday season looms, the Albany Museum of Art has a busy schedule for November that includes the AMA’s annual fall art festival, a race discussion session for college students, a three-part art lecture series, and programming for children, students, and adults. “It always feels like a big...
Albany Herald
Thomasville Entertainment Foundation presents 'Ain't Misbehavin''
THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s Concert Series continues Nov. 10, with a performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a cabaret concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. This tribute to the musicians of the 1920s and ’30s Harlem Renaissance recalls the Golden Age of...
albanyceo.com
GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent
Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
albanyceo.com
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
albanyceo.com
Stephen Snyder Talks About Raising Money for Scholarships at Georgia Southwestern
Stephen Snyder of Georgia Southwestern State University talks about their goal over the next 18 months to raise $1 million for scholarships. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
Americus Times-Recorder
Phoebe Sumter receives Community of Conscience Award
AMERICUS – Last week Phoebe Sumter Auxiliary President Janice Harris presented a special award to Phoebe Sumter CEO Carlyle Walton in a ceremony held in the main lobby of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Phoebe Sumter was awarded the Community of Conscience Award from the Council on Volunteer Services Georgia...
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
WALB 10
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System requested several residential structures near its main campus in Albany be demolished. Those that were approved for demolition on Wednesday are the starting point for Phoebe’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The health system requested several residential structures be demolished....
WALB 10
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
Government Technology
Albany, Ga., Police Department Unveils New Mobile App
(TNS) — The Albany Police Department announced recently the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Albany Police Department app...
Proposed Georgia wood pellet mill at center of environmental fight
Activists and a group of South Georgia residents are calling for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt stricter oversight of wood pellet mills popping up across the region to feed global demand for biomass energy.
Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County
ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars. The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100...
Face to face: Dougherty County Commission ditches plastic shields, seat markers
ALBANY — The meeting room for Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting had a distinctly different look. After more than two years of being a presence in the room, the plastic shields that surrounded each commissioner on three sides, often referred to by Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas as “penalty boxes,” were gone.
