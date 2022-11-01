Read full article on original website
Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf Named to Inaugural Georgia 500 Leadership List
Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., executive director of the Albany Museum of Art, has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine in its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of 500 influential local leaders who are driving the state’s economy. Wulf, who has served as executive director of the AMA since...
GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent
Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Stephen Snyder Talks About Raising Money for Scholarships at Georgia Southwestern
Stephen Snyder of Georgia Southwestern State University talks about their goal over the next 18 months to raise $1 million for scholarships. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Albany Mayor and Commission to get first Salary Increases Since 2008
Albany's elected officials are working to give themselves a raise. In the October 25, Albany City Commission meeting, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Albany City Ward 2 Commissioner Jalen Johnson presented to Commission the desire to increase the salaries of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners. See more.
