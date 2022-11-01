ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent

Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
AMERICUS, GA
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program

Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Mayor and Commission to get first Salary Increases Since 2008

Albany's elected officials are working to give themselves a raise. In the October 25, Albany City Commission meeting, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Albany City Ward 2 Commissioner Jalen Johnson presented to Commission the desire to increase the salaries of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners. See more.
ALBANY, GA

