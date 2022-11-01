Read full article on original website
albanyceo.com
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
Chris Chammoun on the Georgia Centers of Innovation & Supporting Agribusiness
Chris Chammoun of the Georgia Center of Innovation discusses the success of agribusiness in Georgia and their support of those efforts. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process
Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Rural Voices Launches Georgia Steering Committee
Today, Rural Voices USA, a leading national non-profit that organizes rural Americans to advocate, communicate and hold policy makers accountable for rural issues, announced the formation of a Georgia Steering Committee. The Georgia committee will fight for rural policies that benefit families across the Peach State. Members include rural leaders, educators, agricultural leaders and current and former elected officials.
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf Named to Inaugural Georgia 500 Leadership List
Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., executive director of the Albany Museum of Art, has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine in its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of 500 influential local leaders who are driving the state’s economy. Wulf, who has served as executive director of the AMA since...
Georgia Power Joins Effort to Establish Six-state Southeast Hydrogen Hub
Georgia Power is furthering its commitment to build the energy grid of the future and reduce carbon emissions across its generation fleet through a newly formed coalition of major utility companies across the Southeast, working to secure federal financial support for a Southeast Hydrogen Hub. The coalition, including Georgia Power's parent Southern Company, will respond to the recently announced funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Energy, which includes $8 billion for regional hydrogen hubs and is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit Set for November 17th
The Technical College System of Georgia is hosting the 2022 Georgia Apprenticeship Summit to celebrate the role and impact apprenticeships have in transforming Georgia’s economy and workforce. The Summit will highlight apprenticeships throughout Georgia and provide insightful information on how employers and communities can develop and implement Registered Apprenticeship...
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
AAA: Georgia Pump Prices Likely to Keep Falling
Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
