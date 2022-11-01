ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program

Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process

Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
Rural Voices Launches Georgia Steering Committee

Today, Rural Voices USA, a leading national non-profit that organizes rural Americans to advocate, communicate and hold policy makers accountable for rural issues, announced the formation of a Georgia Steering Committee. The Georgia committee will fight for rural policies that benefit families across the Peach State. Members include rural leaders, educators, agricultural leaders and current and former elected officials.
Family Engagement Month: Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families

Every November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the essential role of families in the educational success and wellbeing of their children. In addition, it is an opportunity for families, schools, and the community to reflect on how to promote and strengthen family engagement.
GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent

Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. SEG’s proprietary...
AAA: Georgia Pump Prices Likely to Keep Falling

Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
