Related
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
Chris Chammoun on the Georgia Centers of Innovation & Supporting Agribusiness
Chris Chammoun of the Georgia Center of Innovation discusses the success of agribusiness in Georgia and their support of those efforts. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf Named to Inaugural Georgia 500 Leadership List
Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., executive director of the Albany Museum of Art, has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine in its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of 500 influential local leaders who are driving the state’s economy. Wulf, who has served as executive director of the AMA since...
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Governor & DOAS Release Recommendations to Improve Small & Minority-Owned Business Access to State Procurement Process
Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
Rural Voices Launches Georgia Steering Committee
Today, Rural Voices USA, a leading national non-profit that organizes rural Americans to advocate, communicate and hold policy makers accountable for rural issues, announced the formation of a Georgia Steering Committee. The Georgia committee will fight for rural policies that benefit families across the Peach State. Members include rural leaders, educators, agricultural leaders and current and former elected officials.
Family Engagement Month: Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families
Every November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the essential role of families in the educational success and wellbeing of their children. In addition, it is an opportunity for families, schools, and the community to reflect on how to promote and strengthen family engagement.
GSW Computer Science Professor Awarded U.S. Patent
Alexander Yemelyanov Ph.D., D.Sc., professor of computer science atGeorgia Southwestern State University (GSW), received a patent award for his Express Decision system - a web application designed to support an individual in quickly making difficult decisions under risk and uncertainty, which are normally made by using emotion and rational intuition.
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
Stephen Snyder Talks About Raising Money for Scholarships at Georgia Southwestern
Stephen Snyder of Georgia Southwestern State University talks about their goal over the next 18 months to raise $1 million for scholarships. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Gov. Kemp Announces Over $4.6 Million in Grants for Law Enforcement Training Program
Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal today announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. "Here in Georgia, we support our law enforcement officers and will always be proud to do so," said Governor Kemp....
Southeastern Grocers Launches New Delivery Service
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is now offering a new online shopping and delivery service to customers in more than 375 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. SEG’s proprietary...
AAA: Georgia Pump Prices Likely to Keep Falling
Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
