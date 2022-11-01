ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Best Military Originators 2022

In the following pages, help us celebrate those originators who go above and beyond to serve military members, their spouses, and veterans. For some of these originators, it’s about continued service as military veterans. For others, it is a means for paying tribute to family members who have served - some making the ultimate sacrifice.

