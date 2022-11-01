Read full article on original website
Related
albanyceo.com
Chris Chammoun on the Georgia Centers of Innovation & Supporting Agribusiness
Chris Chammoun of the Georgia Center of Innovation discusses the success of agribusiness in Georgia and their support of those efforts. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
albanyceo.com
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
albanyceo.com
Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program
Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
albanyceo.com
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment
Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
albanyceo.com
Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf Named to Inaugural Georgia 500 Leadership List
Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., executive director of the Albany Museum of Art, has been recognized by Georgia Trend magazine in its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of 500 influential local leaders who are driving the state’s economy. Wulf, who has served as executive director of the AMA since...
albanyceo.com
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
albanyceo.com
Family Engagement Month: Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families
Every November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the essential role of families in the educational success and wellbeing of their children. In addition, it is an opportunity for families, schools, and the community to reflect on how to promote and strengthen family engagement.
albanyceo.com
Rural Voices Launches Georgia Steering Committee
Today, Rural Voices USA, a leading national non-profit that organizes rural Americans to advocate, communicate and hold policy makers accountable for rural issues, announced the formation of a Georgia Steering Committee. The Georgia committee will fight for rural policies that benefit families across the Peach State. Members include rural leaders, educators, agricultural leaders and current and former elected officials.
albanyceo.com
High Turnout, High Enthusiasm Define Georgia's Early Voting
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.
albanyceo.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Over $4.6 Million in Grants for Law Enforcement Training Program
Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal today announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. "Here in Georgia, we support our law enforcement officers and will always be proud to do so," said Governor Kemp....
Comments / 0