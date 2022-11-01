ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Renasant Donates $250,000 to Georgia HEART Hospital Program

Renasant Bank announced today that they have donated $250,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $250,000 was divided into five separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals including Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Effingham Hospital in Springfield, and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.
Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Available in 149 Georgia Counties Ahead of Open Enrollment

Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Georgia runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, now available in 149 counties, has remained the largest Marketplace carrier in the state since entering the Georgia market in 2014. Through its broad provider network, Georgians have access to a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.
Family Engagement Month: Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families

Every November, we celebrate Family Engagement Month. It is a time to recognize and celebrate the essential role of families in the educational success and wellbeing of their children. In addition, it is an opportunity for families, schools, and the community to reflect on how to promote and strengthen family engagement.
Rural Voices Launches Georgia Steering Committee

Today, Rural Voices USA, a leading national non-profit that organizes rural Americans to advocate, communicate and hold policy makers accountable for rural issues, announced the formation of a Georgia Steering Committee. The Georgia committee will fight for rural policies that benefit families across the Peach State. Members include rural leaders, educators, agricultural leaders and current and former elected officials.
High Turnout, High Enthusiasm Define Georgia's Early Voting

Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.
