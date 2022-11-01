Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day fifteen of Early Voting. As of Tuesday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, with 130,413 showing up on Monday, October 31st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day fifteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,199,424 voters had cast a ballot.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO