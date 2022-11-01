Read full article on original website
Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend
BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
New Britain Herald
Newington man pleads not guilty in Wethersfield fatal crash
A Newington man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a deadly crash in Wethersfield. Quintin Serafini, 32, appeared Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and other motor vehicle offenses.
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
NECN
Serious Injuries Reported in Crash in Conn.
A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shots fired, rollover crash under investigation in West Hartford
Bankrate's Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman talks about where he sees interest rates heading. A two-alarm fire was reported at Litchfield High School. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said to enjoy this weekend's warmup. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching...
NBC Connecticut
People Asked to Avoid Downtown Norwich as Police Investigate Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Norwich Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ferry Street and Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. after getting a call from hospital officials saying a person with gunshot injuries had just arrived. At the same time, a business...
59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was on the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
Eyewitness News
Man falls down 30 foot well in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 30-foot well on Thursday night. The Ledyard Fire Company reported that it, the Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were sent to an address on Arrowhead Drive just before 7 p.m. Ledyard police arrived on the scene...
Milford barricade subject taken into custody
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following rollover crash on Route 8 in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 southbound in Torrington was closed Wednesday morning because of a collision. State police said one lane of the northbound side was also closed. Police say a woman was driving in the right lane northbound when she lost control of the car striking a median....
Eyewitness News
Man dead after crash on Washington St. in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a crash on Washington Street in Middletown. It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1189 Washington, police said. Two vehicles were involved. Authorities said Jeffrey Reitmeier, 59, of Middletown, died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
A woman has died after she was struck by a car on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield Wednesday night. Police said they were called to the Berlin Turnpike, also known as Route 15, for a reported pedestrian crash. Responding officers found a woman, who was seriously injured, lying in the...
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
Eyewitness News
Search for suspect connected to West Hartford shooting crosses border into MA
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries may be connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus. Massachusetts State Police reported that they were searching for 22-year-old Darnell Barnes in connection with the shooting that...
NBC Connecticut
4 People Taken to the Hospital After Waterbury Car Accident
Fire officials said four people were hospitalized after getting into a car crash in Waterbury Tuesday evening. The accident happened in the 100 block of Chase Avenue a little before 5 p.m. Firefighters said two cars were involved. A total of four people were taken to the hospital. The extent...
Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
Crash at a Waterbury crash site
A car crashes into the scene of a deadly accident in Waterbury before taking off and sending police on a ten-minute, four mile chase through the Connecticut town.
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
