OpenText (TSE:OTEX) Reports Fiscal Q1-2023 Earnings — What You Need to Know
OpenText reported its Q1-2023 results recently, and the numbers came ahead of analysts’ expectations, although not everything about the earnings report was amazing. Canadian tech information management company Open Text (TSE: OTEX) (NASDAQ: OTEX) reported its Fiscal Q1-2023 results today after market close. OTEX’s results beat both revenue expectations and earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Surges on Stellar Q3 Results
Sunrun stock rallied in the pre-market trading session on better-than-expected Q3 performance amid a strong demand backdrop for solar products. Energy solutions provider Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) impressed investors with strong third-quarter numbers. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 came much above the Street’s estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share, and increased significantly from EPS of $0.11 in the same quarter last year.
No More Parties: Tupperware Cracks on Dismal Q3
Shares of consumer products provider Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) have nosedived today on its dismal third-quarter performance. Revenue dropped nearly 20% year-over-year to $302.8 million, missing expectations by $13 million. EPS at $0.14 too, lagged estimates by a wide margin of $0.28. The company had delivered an EPS of $1.19 in the year-ago period.
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
Is Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) a Contrarian Buy?
One of the worst-hit names in the technology sphere, semiconductor specialist Nvidia is attempting a comeback. Although competing forces have yo-yoed NVDA stock, the underlying quantitative data points suggest contrarians need to keep it on their watchlist. After enjoying a meteoric ascent thanks in large part to riding the coattails...
Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 Analysts of October 2022, According to TipRanks
The earnings season has been full of surprises so far, with robust results coming from some under-the-radar companies and average performance from some of the top firms. Wall Street analysts who excel at their stock-picking prowess were less surprised at the results. Let’s look at the top ten analysts for October, according to the TipRanks database.
PayPal is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Following a run of disappointing earnings results, PayPal (PYPL) delivered the goods in Q2, with the company beating Street expectations for the quarter. With the digital payments titan readying to deliver Q3’s financial statement once today’s trading comes to a close, might a repeat be in the offing?
Is Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock a Buy Despite Rising Losses in Air Force One Deal?
Piling Air Force One deal losses and other macro challenges are weighing on Boeing stock. That said, several analysts remain optimistic due to the company’s efforts to bolster the Commercial Airplanes unit and boost its free cash flow. There seems to be no respite for Boeing (NYSE:BA) when it...
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC): A ‘Boring’ Stock You Can’t Afford to Ignore
Although industrial applications specialist RBC Bearings doesn’t really sound like an investment idea worth pondering, RBC stock has been on a tear recently. Therefore, market participants should take some time to consider this boring but compelling trade. In almost any circumstance, the idea of precision bearings and products doesn’t...
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in October 2022
October ended fairly positively for the stock market, which benefited from upbeat quarterly earnings from many major companies. This was followed by sharp pullbacks in August and September. However, few large companies included concerning trends in their outlooks, leading to a nagging worry at the back of everyone’s minds that...
Philip Morris price target raised to $109 from $102 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman raised the firm’s price target on Philip Morris International (PM) to $109 from $102 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares to reflect her new base case assumptions for IQOS NPV in the U.S. Following the company’s recent agreement with Altria Group (MO) to regain control of IQOS distribution, she expects Philip Morris to launch IQOS in the U.S. in spring 2024 and she sees IQOS in the U.S. driving incremental profit in 2027, the analyst tells investors.
Qualcomm Stock (NASDAQ:QCOM) Slides as the Future Looks Grim, Forecast Disappoints
Qualcomm posted solid results for earnings and revenue this quarter. However, the company’s outlook for the near term proved deeply disappointing. Mobile device chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been weathering the macroeconomic storm for some time now. However, there are signs that it’s getting to be too much for even this leader. The company lost 8.3% in premarket trading on Thursday and recovered only slightly so far. Qualcomm posted earnings just yesterday, and the results weren’t what most wanted to see. The company delivered $3.13 per share in earnings, matching estimates. Revenue, meanwhile, proved a fairly close match for projections as well. The company posted $11.39 billion in revenue, against projections calling for $11.37 billion.
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
V, DIS, KO: Which is the Best “Strong Buy” Dow Jones Stock?
Visa, Disney, and Coke are three very different components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average that Wall Street continues to favor amid this brutal bear market. As the page turns on the year, I’d look for the three Dow stocks to help the index expand its win streak over other U.S. indices.
Coinbase Stock: Buy or Sell Ahead of Earnings? Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Is it time for the beaten-down crypto market to begin its upward trend again? There are several signs that suggest the lows could well be in sight. After Coinbase (COIN) shares have cratered by an awful 76% on a year-to-date basis, and with the company about to report 3Q22 results today after the market close, could these signals help boost sentiment for the beleaguered leading crypto exchange?
Why Marcus Stock (NYSE:MCS) Could Succeed in the Box Office
Although Marcus represents a smaller player in the cineplex operator industry compared to giants like AMC Entertainment, the former enjoys a less risky financial and business profile, making MCS stock worth a look for extreme contrarians. To be clear up front, few investors should participate in the cineplex operator industry....
All Eyes on Roku Stock Ahead of 3Q22 Earnings Today
2022 will be a year to forget for former high-flying growth stocks. The list of fallen tech names is long and illustrious, and you can certainly place Roku (ROKU) amongst the big losers. With Q3 earnings at the gate (today following the market’s close), the shares sit a miserable 75% into the red on a year-to-date basis.
Goldman Sachs: Buy these 3 stocks — including two with over 60% upside
Wow, it’s been a week in the stock market hasn’t it? Thursday marked the fourth session in a row of daily losses, with that particular hit coming after the Fed instituted its fourth consecutive 75-basis point rate hike. That hike, however, was expected; what really roiled the markets was Fed chair Powell’s indications that the central bank will not be cutting back, or even slowing down, on the rate hikes anytime soon. Inflation is currently running at 8.2% annualized, and the core CPI is up to 6.6% annually.
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
