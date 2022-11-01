Read full article on original website
Cannabis surpasses cranberries as most valuable cash crop in Mass., report finds
BOSTON (WHDH) - Cannabis surpasses cranberries as the most valuable cash crop in Massachusetts, according to Leafly’s 2022 Harvest Report. The report found that adult-use cannabis crops in Mass. are worth $361 million with cranberries ranking at almost $66 million in 2021. Hay is the third crop ranked with a $13 million annual wholesale value.
Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash
BOSTON, Mass. — The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has added an array of new items to its list of materials that residents are not allowed to throw out for trash collection each week.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.
The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
Which Mass. City Made The Best Places to Live in the U.S.?
The Best Places to Live in the U.S. has been laid out by the folks at Money.com and one Massachusetts city made the list. These lists come and go, and are constantly updated, so we’ll take our bragging rights where we can get them. Money.com sets their list up like this: “In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Explore below the many different locations — and see if your town made it!”
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I saw some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays. Massachusetts...
Feeling happy? Massachusetts ranked as one of the happiest states
BOSTON (WHDH) - A new survey ranks Massachusetts as number 3 on a list of happiest states in the country. The rankings are based on health, income and crime & safety data, among other measures. NiceRx, the company that conducted the survey, used all that data to create a “Happiness...
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1
Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
Mass. Reports 5,569 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 5,569 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,915,290 cases and 20,614 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 1 there were 179...
Officials seeking info on alleged late husband of recently identified ‘Lady of the Dunes’ homicide victim
Days after identifying the state’s oldest unidentified homicide victim, law enforcement in Massachusetts are looking to learn more about a man they believe was the victim’s husband. Officials recently identified Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee as the “Lady of the Dunes,” a homicide victim found partially dismembered in...
NH woman’s pregnant cow allegedly shot and killed
WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman believes her pregnant cow was shot and killed by a careless hunter. New Hampshire officials said Cookie the cow was shot Sunday. By the next morning, both she and her calf had died. The family hopes whoever did this comes forward yo...
7 Investigates: How mailbox bandits make off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen checks
We have all heard the phrase “the check’s in the mail.” But some who are sending checks to pay bills have been discovering their payment’s been stolen straight from the mail, and police are seeing a lot more of it. Mailbox fishing, check washing and forgery...
