Massachusetts State

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.

The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
Which Mass. City Made The Best Places to Live in the U.S.?

The Best Places to Live in the U.S. has been laid out by the folks at Money.com and one Massachusetts city made the list. These lists come and go, and are constantly updated, so we’ll take our bragging rights where we can get them. Money.com sets their list up like this: “In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Explore below the many different locations — and see if your town made it!”
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor

As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1

Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
Mass. Reports 5,569 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,569 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,915,290 cases and 20,614 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 1 there were 179...
NH woman’s pregnant cow allegedly shot and killed

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman believes her pregnant cow was shot and killed by a careless hunter. New Hampshire officials said Cookie the cow was shot Sunday. By the next morning, both she and her calf had died. The family hopes whoever did this comes forward yo...
