Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson rips Ross Chastain's video-game move: 'It's embarrassing'
Ross Chastain took a page out of video games to sneak into the Championship Four at Martinsville on Sunday but not all of his NASCAR colleagues were pleased.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
A Recent NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Says His Wife Drives Faster Than He Does
Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns lots of hardware won in his NASCAR racing career, but he says his wife is faster on highways these days. The post A Recent NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Says His Wife Drives Faster Than He Does appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Gibbs Responds to Kyle Busch Recent Remarks Critical of Him and Addresses How Driver’s Time With Organization Is Coming to Sour End
Kyle Busch didn't have very kind words to say about Joe Gibbs in a recent episode of Race for the Championship. Gibbs has responded to those comments in an unsurprising way. The post Joe Gibbs Responds to Kyle Busch Recent Remarks Critical of Him and Addresses How Driver’s Time With Organization Is Coming to Sour End appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick
The Nascar legend had a lot to stay about Danica's knowledge about racing.
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023
With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
Report: 7-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson to acquire ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing
Jimmie Johnson is making a return to the Cup Series. And is reportedly set to also own part of a team. According to The Athletic, Johnson is finalizing an agreement to have an ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing. The agreement would include Johnson running part-time in NASCAR in 2023.
Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson recently entered into an altercation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
gmauthority.com
Jimmie Johnson To Take Ownership Role At Nascar Chevy Team
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will return to stock car racing’s highest echelon in a major way, according to a recent report from Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Johnson is currently in the final stages of securing a deal that would grant him an ownership stake in Nascar Chevy team Petty GMS Motorsports and allow him to compete in select events in the 2023 Cup Series season.
NASCAR Legend Chad Knaus Thinks We Could See a Repeat of Ross Chastain's Wall-Ride at Phoenix
Chad Knaus has seen a lot during his lengthy career in NASCAR, so it would take a lot to impress him. That said, Jimmie Johnson's legendary crew chief, who now works as vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports, was pretty damn impressed by what he saw from Ross Chastain last weekend at Martinsville Speedeway.
Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane
Myatt Snider and Austin Hill had to be separated after the two wrestled to the ground in pit lane after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs, ‘I Don’t Like Him’
The media days are underway and the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers spoke today. Noah Gragson let it be known he’s no fan of Ty Gibbs. In case you couldn’t tell by their multiple run-ins with one another, the general tension between the two at all times on and off the track, and just about everything else – this might surprise you.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace is now officially off the hook
The two drivers Bubba Wallace wrecked at Las Vegas Motor Speedway went on to win the next two races, meaning his move did not actually affect the NASCAR Cup Series championship battle. Aside from the obvious safety concerns which arose after 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace intentionally wrecked Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle...
Kevin Harvick’s Current Place in Life Is 1 We Can All Get Behind
Credit the fact that his 'runway is short' for Kevin Harvick's outspoken nature in recent months. We should all be so uninhibited. The post Kevin Harvick’s Current Place in Life Is 1 We Can All Get Behind appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports to announce drivers on Nov. 4
Kyle Busch Motorsports will announce its 2023 NASCAR lineup on Friday, November 4 at 5:15 PM ET. Plus, predictions on which drivers will join the team.
Fox News
852K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0