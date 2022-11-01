ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Sportscasting

Joe Gibbs Responds to Kyle Busch Recent Remarks Critical of Him and Addresses How Driver’s Time With Organization Is Coming to Sour End

Kyle Busch didn't have very kind words to say about Joe Gibbs in a recent episode of Race for the Championship. Gibbs has responded to those comments in an unsurprising way. The post Joe Gibbs Responds to Kyle Busch Recent Remarks Critical of Him and Addresses How Driver’s Time With Organization Is Coming to Sour End  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023

With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
gmauthority.com

Jimmie Johnson To Take Ownership Role At Nascar Chevy Team

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will return to stock car racing’s highest echelon in a major way, according to a recent report from Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Johnson is currently in the final stages of securing a deal that would grant him an ownership stake in Nascar Chevy team Petty GMS Motorsports and allow him to compete in select events in the 2023 Cup Series season.
Outsider.com

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs, ‘I Don’t Like Him’

The media days are underway and the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers spoke today. Noah Gragson let it be known he’s no fan of Ty Gibbs. In case you couldn’t tell by their multiple run-ins with one another, the general tension between the two at all times on and off the track, and just about everything else – this might surprise you.
FanSided

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace is now officially off the hook

The two drivers Bubba Wallace wrecked at Las Vegas Motor Speedway went on to win the next two races, meaning his move did not actually affect the NASCAR Cup Series championship battle. Aside from the obvious safety concerns which arose after 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace intentionally wrecked Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
