wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Lexington prepares for Breeders' Cup
Lexington prepares for the Breeders' Cup. Lexington prepares for the Breeders' Cup. Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup. Morning weather forecast: 11/4/2022. With warm, moist winds from the south flooding in an approaching...
fox56news.com
Breeders’ Cup garland party in Versailles Kroger
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The floral department of Kroger spent the morning making flower garlands for the Breeders’ Cup. Kroger in Versailles was bustling as residents and visitors came to the Breeders’ cup garland party. People were hard at work making the garlands in Kroger, with a big celebration taking place outside too. Kroger’s Flora Design Center is the official flower provider of the Breeders’ Cup.
fox56news.com
Billions pumped into program to help combat higher winter heating costs
Heating your home this winter will likely cost you extra. That's why the Biden Administration is putting billions of dollars toward programs to try to bring down energy costs. Billions pumped into program to help combat higher …. Heating your home this winter will likely cost you extra. That's why...
fox56news.com
Breeders’ Cup festival kicks off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Hundreds of people were at the Breeders’ Cup festival in downtown Lexington to celebrate the 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup. “I have paintings of the sun, horses, blackbirds and I learned about playing blackbird on the guitar,” said longtime painter Chris Huestis.
fox56news.com
Traffic and safety measures being taken ahead of the Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city of Lexington and Keeneland Racetrack will play host to the 2022 Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 4 and 5. This is the third time the event is coming to the city, the first in 2015 and the most recent in 2020. Lexington...
fox56news.com
Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters kicks off toy program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — For the 92nd year, the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters will work to make the holidays brighter for children all over Lexington. The kickoff for the annual Fraternal Order of Firefighters toy program was announced Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton started it with her donation of a Lego fire station.
WKYT 27
Lexington businesses ready for economic impacts of Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is Breeders’ Cup weekend in Lexington, and tens of thousands of people from around the world are expected to be in Lexington for the two days of racing at Keeneland. With the visitors coming to town, businesses around Lexington are preparing for crowds, and...
fox56news.com
Pepper balls launched at group crossing border
Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup. With warm, moist winds from the south flooding in an approaching cold front brings the potential for a gusty line of showers and storms. Frankfort Kroger giving...
fox56news.com
Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck
A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. Visitation held for London officer killed in wreck. A visitation was held for London officer killed in a wreck. Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with...
fox56news.com
Dunbar High School principal placed on leave
The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died. The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died.
fox56news.com
Lawmaker wants Kentucky to shift gears on distracted driving
It’s something many are guilty of: using phones behind the wheel. A Kentucky lawmaker is hoping to take another try at cutting down distracted driving and has introduced a hands-free driving bill. Kentucky’s laws only cover if a driver is texting and driving. Lawmaker wants Kentucky to shift...
fox56news.com
Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey Bay
An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale in Monterey Bay, California on Oct. 31, 2022. https://ktla.com/news/local-news/dog-meets-friendly-whale-on-whale-watching-excursion-in-monterey/. Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion …. An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 11/4/2022
With warm, moist winds from the south flooding in an approaching cold front brings the potential for a gusty line of showers and storms. Breeders’ Cup trophy tour continues across Lexington. The trophy tour is one of many festival week traditions associated with the Breeders' Cup. Frankfort Kroger giving...
fox56news.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: A taste of Spring
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A gorgeous Thursday on the way across the state. After some morning fog, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures. The warming trend continues into Friday when record highs are possible. My forecast high is 76 in Lexington and the record is 78 set in 2015. Not only will it be warm, but it will also be beautiful as the Breeders’ Cup gets underway with a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy with gusts over 20 MPH possible.
Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky
In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
fox56news.com
EKU and Baptist Health partnership leads to Baptist Health Arena
Leaders with Eastern Kentucky University announced a historic partnership with Baptist Health. Effective immediately, EKU athletes will now play on Paul S. McBrayer Court at Baptist Health Arena. This is an 11-year partnership with Baptist Health, giving EKU $2.5 million. EKU and Baptist Health partnership leads to Baptist …. Leaders...
fox56news.com
Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief
Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. Lexington police trying to identify construction …. Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after. EKU...
WTVQ
Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects. “It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach. Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting...
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Health News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
LifePath Behavioral Health Clinic recently opened at Centre Parkway. Congressman Andy Barr and Councilmember Fred Brown spoke, and LifePath Director Annie Kunes said, “LifePath will address a growing gap in behavioral health services within Central Kentucky… This lack of service adequacy has been rendered evermore conspicuous as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.
