LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A gorgeous Thursday on the way across the state. After some morning fog, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures. The warming trend continues into Friday when record highs are possible. My forecast high is 76 in Lexington and the record is 78 set in 2015. Not only will it be warm, but it will also be beautiful as the Breeders’ Cup gets underway with a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy with gusts over 20 MPH possible.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO