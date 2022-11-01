Boil advisory rescinded for Rodeo Road in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 1, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that the boil advisory for Rodeo Rd in Farmerville, La has been rescinded.
