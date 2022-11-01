LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Maine GOP has released audio they claim is of Governor Janet Mills saying inflation is being used as a distraction. "I watched Meet the Press this morning and more talk about 'Well, no, Republicans have this inflation issue, people aren't thinking so much about abortion and things like that,'” Mills said. “No, it's a distraction. It's something we got to deal with, a major problem, but they're distracting people from the issues they really want to vote on when they get into office."

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO