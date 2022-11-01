ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
North Carolina Was Named One of the “Most Naturally Beautiful States in America”

North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America".Carolina Retreats. North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.
The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina

North Carolina City Makes List Of Best Places To Spend The Holidays. If you ask people the best place to spend the holidays you’ll most likely get varying answers. Many people would say ‘home’ wherever that is for them. Some people love going where they can have a white Christmas and others want to escape the cold at a more tropical resort-type destination. WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the best places to spend the holidays in the US.
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
