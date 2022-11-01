Read full article on original website
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 3: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
wpde.com
Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
North Carolina Was Named One of the “Most Naturally Beautiful States in America”
North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America".Carolina Retreats. North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.
WXII 12
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
kiss951.com
The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina
North Carolina City Makes List Of Best Places To Spend The Holidays. If you ask people the best place to spend the holidays you’ll most likely get varying answers. Many people would say ‘home’ wherever that is for them. Some people love going where they can have a white Christmas and others want to escape the cold at a more tropical resort-type destination. WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the best places to spend the holidays in the US.
WLOS.com
U.S. consumers expected to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter as fuel costs surge amid skyrocketing inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Biden Administration announced more than...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
wpde.com
South Carolina's governor makes several stops along Grand Strand & Pee Dee Thursday
South Carolina's governor and lieutenant governor will be making several stops along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The McMaster-Evette bus tour will visit Florence, Murrells Inlet, and Conway on Thursday, encouraging people to vote. At the Murrells Inlet rally, Brenda Bethune spoke on her endorsement of the governor. If...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to explore new places, here is a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
publicradioeast.org
Bright Health Company of North Carolina dropping Affordable Care Act individual health plans
Bright Health Company of North Carolina will stop selling individual health plans under the Affordable care Act in North Carolina the end of this year. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says the North Carolina Department of Insurance will continue to monitor the company’s activities to make sure consumers are protected.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
