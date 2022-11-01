Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
WNY Michaels Locations Doing Multiple FREE Craft Activities For Kids
Parents! Put these dates on your calendar! Michaels The Arts + Craft Stores will be doing some fun craft days with activities for the kids to do during the next couple of weeks. Sometimes it is hard to find things to do in order to entertain the kids, especially during the holiday season when it's cold outside and the kids have off of school.
These Wings Are Actually Better, According To Western New Yorkers
Buffalo might as well be known as the Chicken Wing Capital Of The World. After all, they created a “Buffalo” sauce, named after our city. While Buffalo is the best place to get wings, and there is no doubt about that, there may be stipulations about how to eat them.
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts for Holidays
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler from Vidler's 5 and 10 this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
Kenmore family sells WNY-themed ornaments to benefit Roswell Park
Lisa McPartland is selling special handcrafted ornaments to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. There are over 250 ornaments available for purchase.
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
Half Off Lago 210, Beautiful Lakeshore Dining
If you're ready for a mental vacation with great food, it's time to kick back and relax at Lago 210!. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY, Lago 210 is an up-and-coming restaurant with a menu that's a little worldly and a lot local. Offering craft cocktails, steak, fresh seafood, ribs, delicious and satisfying vegan options and other menu items that rotate with the seasons, Lago 210 source as much of their menu as possible from local providers. No matter what time of year you come to Lago 210, you'll be served fresh and seasonal food in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Buffalo Zoo Suffers Two Losses In Their Animal Family
The Buffalo Zoo announced two heartbreaking losses to their large animal family. Every year, approximately 400,000 people visit the array of animals that call the Buffalo Zoo home. Frequent visitors get attached to their favorites, and some have spent years watching them grow up and thrive. So when one of...
GPS Tracking Of Snowplows Is Coming To Western New York
This winter you will be able to know exactly where the local snow plow is when new GPS tracking. The City of Buffalo announced that they will allow residents to track the whereabouts of city snowplows so they will know where and when the plow will be coming down their streets.
