Power 93.7 WBLK

Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Half Off Lago 210, Beautiful Lakeshore Dining

If you're ready for a mental vacation with great food, it's time to kick back and relax at Lago 210!. Located on the shores of Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY, Lago 210 is an up-and-coming restaurant with a menu that's a little worldly and a lot local. Offering craft cocktails, steak, fresh seafood, ribs, delicious and satisfying vegan options and other menu items that rotate with the seasons, Lago 210 source as much of their menu as possible from local providers. No matter what time of year you come to Lago 210, you'll be served fresh and seasonal food in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Zoo Suffers Two Losses In Their Animal Family

The Buffalo Zoo announced two heartbreaking losses to their large animal family. Every year, approximately 400,000 people visit the array of animals that call the Buffalo Zoo home. Frequent visitors get attached to their favorites, and some have spent years watching them grow up and thrive. So when one of...
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Iguana Found At Bills Game Has A New Home In Buffalo

The big green visitor that visited Highmark Stadium last Sunday night has found a new home here in Western New York. was found by a Sunday Night Football crew member, they were shocked and surprised. After taking some time to warm up the poor, freezing creature - who had accidentally hitched a ride with them all the way from Florida - they called the Erie County SPCA, who took the big fella into their care.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wife Of Newest Buffalo Bill Excited To Be In Western New York

Being the spouse of a professional athlete can be hard at times. One day you are living in a city and your kids are in school and then a phone call comes. That phone call means that your spouse has been traded and now you only have days if not hours to get to a new city. That city could be thousands of miles away or it could be a city you have never been to or even heard of.
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

