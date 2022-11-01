Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
Tim Benz: Chase Claypool trade is a win for Steelers' front office, a loss for Steelers' image
The trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool looks like a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office. It’s also a loss for the entire narrative surrounding Steelers football. Both outcomes are the result of the same necessary reality check this organization just made at the halfway point of...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Ruling Out ‘Significant Changes,’ But What Could They Be With Matt Canada’s Job Safe?
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Many were convinced that head coach, Mike Tomlin would relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties this week, but he confirmed on Wednesday that he was not considering any coaching staff changes at this time. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin isn’t ruling out other significant changes however.
Dan’s Daily: Capitals & Canadiens Trade Chatter, Robo Penguins Homage
Pittsburgh Penguins great Jaromir Jagr thanked Jason Zucker for his homage salute and dropped a little chirp, too. Despite the Zucker salute, the Penguins are mired in a six-game winless streak. Dave Molinari offered some praise for Jake Guentzel’s maturity. The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens could be partners on the NHL trade market. The New Jersey Devils scored two third-period goals in seven seconds to beat the Edmonton Oilers, and how serious is Ryan Reynolds about buying the Ottawa Senators?
Exclusive: Letang Sick For Days, Torn Up Over Losing
Kris Letang had a few things to say Friday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman broke a little news and broke down the team’s six-game skid in a one-on-one interview with PHN. First, the news: Letang missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s home...
UPDATED: Penguins Practice: Guentzel, Archibald Missing
Forwards Jake Guentzel and Josh Archibald were not on the ice for Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Coach Mike Sullivan said Guentzel was ill and Archibald was given a maintenance day. The Penguins have not played since a loss Wednesday at Buffalo, and they had...
Sullivan: Penguins’ Latest Meltdown in 6-3 Loss ‘Stings’
BUFFALO — This isn’t just a slump for the Pittsburgh Penguins anymore. It’s a recurring nightmare. Their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center wasn’t simply another defeat; it was the latest in a series of games in which they were unable to protect a multiple-goal lead.
Watch: Jason Zucker Imitates Jaromir Jagr Goal Celebration
The Pittsburgh Penguins debuted their new reverse-retro jerseys against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The robo-penguin logo, which helped to define the 1990s and early 2000s Penguins era, returned to the front of the Penguins’ jerseys. So did an old goal celebration. About seven minutes into the game, Penguins...
Blueger Eligible to Return; ‘Feels Like Half the Season’s Gone By’ (+)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger, who was hurt in training camp, is eligible to come off LTIR and make his season debut Saturday when the team hosts the Seattle Kraken. It seems as if everything is a go, although there is nothing official about his status. Blueger again practiced in...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, Nov. 4 with special guest Jimmy Murphy
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, November 4 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and former Ice Guys crew member and returning special guest Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective.
Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot
BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
Penguins Takeaways: ‘Learning the Hard Way,’ Mistakes Gift Win to Bruins (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins wrestled defeat from the jaws of victory, kicking and screaming. Despite a 5-2 lead and significantly better play than they’ve shown in a couple of weeks, and despite a comfortable command of the game, the Penguins gifted Boston opportunities and mistakes and penalties became goals. The Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Penguins 6-5 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Jake Guentzel Proves He’s a Stand-Up Guy. Literally.
It was, perhaps, Jake Guentzel’s most impressive — and revealing — act during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-3 loss in Buffalo Wednesday evening. And all he did was stand there. No, it wasn’t the breakaway goal he scored at KeyBank Center eight seconds after the second intermission,...
Is This Progress? Penguins Blow 5-2 Lead in 6-5 OT Loss
This, the Pittsburgh Penguins said, was progress. Sure, they failed to protect a three-goal lead. At home, no less. And yeah, they could have capitalized on a power play in overtime, when a goal would have salved their psyches and salvaged an extra point in the standings. The hard truth...
PHN 5-Minute Postgame: Penguins Mistakes Erase Effort in Bruins Loss
A 5-2 second-period lead was not safe. Nor was a 5-3 third-period lead. The Penguins did enough good things to score five goals and have control of the game, but their shortcomings gifted the Boston Bruins a 6-5 OT win Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. PHN’s Dan Kingerski gives the...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0