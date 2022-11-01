ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Ruling Out ‘Significant Changes,’ But What Could They Be With Matt Canada’s Job Safe?

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Many were convinced that head coach, Mike Tomlin would relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties this week, but he confirmed on Wednesday that he was not considering any coaching staff changes at this time. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin isn’t ruling out other significant changes however.
Dan’s Daily: Capitals & Canadiens Trade Chatter, Robo Penguins Homage

Pittsburgh Penguins great Jaromir Jagr thanked Jason Zucker for his homage salute and dropped a little chirp, too. Despite the Zucker salute, the Penguins are mired in a six-game winless streak. Dave Molinari offered some praise for Jake Guentzel’s maturity. The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens could be partners on the NHL trade market. The New Jersey Devils scored two third-period goals in seven seconds to beat the Edmonton Oilers, and how serious is Ryan Reynolds about buying the Ottawa Senators?
Exclusive: Letang Sick For Days, Torn Up Over Losing

Kris Letang had a few things to say Friday after practice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The Pittsburgh Penguins top defenseman broke a little news and broke down the team’s six-game skid in a one-on-one interview with PHN. First, the news: Letang missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s home...
UPDATED: Penguins Practice: Guentzel, Archibald Missing

Forwards Jake Guentzel and Josh Archibald were not on the ice for Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Coach Mike Sullivan said Guentzel was ill and Archibald was given a maintenance day. The Penguins have not played since a loss Wednesday at Buffalo, and they had...
Watch: Jason Zucker Imitates Jaromir Jagr Goal Celebration

The Pittsburgh Penguins debuted their new reverse-retro jerseys against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The robo-penguin logo, which helped to define the 1990s and early 2000s Penguins era, returned to the front of the Penguins’ jerseys. So did an old goal celebration. About seven minutes into the game, Penguins...
Penguins Takeaways: Can Letang Lift Power Play? Give it a Shot

BUFFALO — Kris Letang showed his exceptional passing ability on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goal in their 6-3 loss to Buffalo Wednesday night at KeyBank Center. The Penguins were on a power play coming out of the second intermission, and Sidney Crosby won the faceoff that got the third period started. He pulled the puck to Evgeni Malkin, who moved it along to Letang.
Penguins Takeaways: ‘Learning the Hard Way,’ Mistakes Gift Win to Bruins (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins wrestled defeat from the jaws of victory, kicking and screaming. Despite a 5-2 lead and significantly better play than they’ve shown in a couple of weeks, and despite a comfortable command of the game, the Penguins gifted Boston opportunities and mistakes and penalties became goals. The Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Penguins 6-5 in OT at PPG Paints Arena.
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
