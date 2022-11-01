Read full article on original website
Woman injured in I-235 motorcycle crash has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was injured ina serious motorcycle crash on Oct. 30 has died, according to Des Moines police. Police said 35-year-old Lynz Ross, of Des Moines, died Wednesday. She had been in critical condition. Ross was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed...
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Ankeny teacher seriously injured in bicycle crash defying odds after weeks in a coma
DES MOINES, Iowa — The harrowing journey has provided inspiration. “Just trying to stay hopeful when you are in the middle of a wind storm that you are gonna see a sunny day again,” said Sadie Lage. The recovery process has showed determination. “He’s in there and he’s fighting and I don’t think he’ll stop […]
Driver of pickup truck dies in 2 vehicle crash north of Grimes
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 141 north of Grimes Tuesday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. near the 8000 block of NE 114th/Highway 141, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a Jeep Wrangler and Ford pickup truck in the center median. […]
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
1 dead following Tuesday night crash in Grimes, Polk County Sheriff's Office says
GRIMES, Iowa — One person is dead following a Tuesday night crash on IA 141 just north of Grimes, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says. The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement. A...
Victim identified in Grimes crash involving two vehicles
GRIMES, Iowa — Officials have identified the man who was killed in a crash on Northwest 114th Street. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Daniel Frederick, of Madrid, died when he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving. A Jeep Wrangler was also involved. Both cars...
One dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after amotorcycle crash on the northeast side of Des Moines. Police say that at approximately 12:08 a.m. Oct. 30, patrol officers and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash near 27th Street and East Douglas Avenue.
School threat investigation underway in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — A juvenile is in custody after threatening another student outside of Crestview School of Inquiry in Clive on Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspect pointed a toy gun at another juvenile. When officers arrived, they found the suspect and a toy gun. KCCI contacted the West...
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
Des Moines house engulfed in flames Tuesday night, officials say
The fire department says the family was cooking on a stove or grill in the basement at 2600 E. Porter Ave around 11 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, authorities believe the cooking food was left unattended, which caught on fire and spread through the top of the house.
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle accident on I-235 exit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a motorcycle collided with a car on the north side of the Interstate 235 and MLK Parkway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people on the motorcycle were...
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
