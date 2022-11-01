One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO