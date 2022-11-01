ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator

COLUMBUS – Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. On-Ramp is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana. The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session today at noon. The work session will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room room 135, in the Showers Building, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Construction set to start on new 12 Points library branch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction will soon begin at a new branch of the Vigo County Public Library. The library recently bought a building in 12 Points. On Thursday, we got an inside look at the new branch. Contractors have been touring the building. The library will take bids...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 4, 2022

2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

IDEM hosting a free electronics collection event in Seymour on Saturday, Nov. 5th

SEYMOUR – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 847 East 4th Street, Seymour, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This electronics recycling collection event...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Crews decorating downtown Bedford for the holiday season

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Street Department, Parks Department, and Maintenance Crews are hard at work preparing the city for the holidays. So many of us are grateful for their work of putting up the many lights that make Christmas in Bedford so special. The Bedford Parks Department...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands

On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction

BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

New mural unveiled in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Popular dazzling Christmas Light Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center this fall and it’s bigger and brighter than ever. Along with singing snowmen (over 20’ tall), a life-sized Nativity, Candyland, a giant American flag and a spectacular 240 ft. wall of lights, Christmas Nights of Lights has added their most creative and colorful light display- The Field of Lights. This dazzling light display will be open from 6-10 p.m., Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, 2023 – rain, shine, or snow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy