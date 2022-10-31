Since the 1950s, the space exploration market has been characterized by a small number of large spending nations as they raced to establish new boundaries for science, technology, innovation, and international prestige. However, leading space consultancy and market intelligence firm Euroconsult suggests that a major transition is taking place, as collaboration between different governments, as well as between public and private organizations, provides a further boost to the increasing investments from established players like the U.S.

1 DAY AGO