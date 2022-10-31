ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gilat engages in a multi-million$$ contract with Antamina in Peru

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has announced that Antamina, one of the largest copper/zinc mines in the world, selected Gilat for a multimillion-dollar, e-learning project in the Municipality of San Marcos, a rural area near the Antamina mine in Peru. Gilat will deploy terrestrial and VSAT backhauling for connectivity and provide...
Inmarsat’s Fleet Express upgrades fleetwide bandwidth of Anthony Veder gas tanker operations

Rotterdam-based gas-shipping company Anthony Veder has renewed its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, to increase its Fleet Xpress bandwidth allowance in line with its evolving business requirements. The contract applies to every vessel in Anthony Veder’s tanker fleet. The agreement was reached...
Sikorsky + DARPA fly Black Hawk helicopter logistic + rescue missions autonomously

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have successfully demonstrated to the U.S. Army — for the first time — how an uninhabited Black Hawk helicopter flying autonomously can safely and reliably perform internal and external cargo resupply missions as well as a rescue operation. Sikorsky partnered with DARPA to develop the autonomous technology that will improve aircraft safety and efficiency.
Additional contracts awarded by Defense Innovation Unit to expand operational network

The Defense Innovation Unit‘s Hybrid Space Architecture (HSA) project seeks to integrate commercial and government capabilities to preserve operational and informational security, while enabling collaboration between services as well as with our allies and partners. This project is to link multiple ground communications systems with diverse satellite networks, using...
Orbex’s Sutherland Spaceport readies to lead with construction and operational management

Orbex, a Scottish rocket manufacturer and orbital launch services provider based in Forres, Moray, will build and operate the first vertical launch site for satellites on the UK mainland. Orbex has signed a lease with development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) for the spaceport location on community-owned land on...
Redwire to launch an upgraded 3D Bioprinter to ISS to investigate new treatments for military members as well as crop production research on-orbit

Redwire Corporation is launching the company’s upgraded 3D bioprinter, the BioFabrication Facility (BFF), along with three other payloads, on Northrop Grumman’s 18th cargo resupply services mission (NG-18) for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS) — this mission is scheduled to lift off no earlier than Sunday, November 6, at 5:50 a.m., EST, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A on Wallops Island, Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
SSC will support the Swedish smallsat MATS mission scheduled to launch on November 4th

Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) will support the Swedish research satellite MATS through Launch and Early Operations (LEOP) and routine Telemetry, Tracking, and Control (TT&C) from the firm’s ground stations at Esrange Space Center and in Punta Arenas, Chile. The satellite, built by OHB Sweden on behalf of the Swedish...
Sidus Space notches an agreement with Dawn Aerospace for smallsat propulsion tech

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has signed an agreement with Dawn Aerospace (“Dawn”) to implement the latter’s green, chemical propulsion technology into the company’s LizzieSat™ smallsat. Among the novel characteristics of Sidus Space’s proprietary LizzieSat™ is that its size allows Sidus to include propulsion and provide...
FLORIDA STATE
Global governmental Space Exploration investments to reach $31 billion by 2031

Since the 1950s, the space exploration market has been characterized by a small number of large spending nations as they raced to establish new boundaries for science, technology, innovation, and international prestige. However, leading space consultancy and market intelligence firm Euroconsult suggests that a major transition is taking place, as collaboration between different governments, as well as between public and private organizations, provides a further boost to the increasing investments from established players like the U.S.
ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® selected by multiple APAC MoDs

ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® platform is a key technology for Asian defense forces. Used for the provision of fixed and mobile SATCOM solutions across a variety of mission-critical applications, Evolution is a resilient and secure multi-service platform that encompasses a breadth of versatile modems and solutions. An Asian...
Virgin Galactic signs agreement with Axiom Space for microgravity research

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement with Axiom Space to support a microgravity research and training mission — the Virgin Galactic spaceflight, tentatively scheduled for next year, will prepare an Axiom Space astronaut for an upcoming trip to orbit, while conducting microgravity research to supplement the work that astronaut will do on the International Space Station.

