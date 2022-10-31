Read full article on original website
satnews.com
Gilat engages in a multi-million$$ contract with Antamina in Peru
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has announced that Antamina, one of the largest copper/zinc mines in the world, selected Gilat for a multimillion-dollar, e-learning project in the Municipality of San Marcos, a rural area near the Antamina mine in Peru. Gilat will deploy terrestrial and VSAT backhauling for connectivity and provide...
XQ-58A Valkyrie Flies Longer, Higher, Heavier In Recent Test
USAFKratos continues to expand the flight envelope and capabilities of the stealthy, low-cost XQ-58A, and says customers are starting to line up.
satnews.com
Inmarsat’s Fleet Express upgrades fleetwide bandwidth of Anthony Veder gas tanker operations
Rotterdam-based gas-shipping company Anthony Veder has renewed its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, to increase its Fleet Xpress bandwidth allowance in line with its evolving business requirements. The contract applies to every vessel in Anthony Veder’s tanker fleet. The agreement was reached...
satnews.com
Sikorsky + DARPA fly Black Hawk helicopter logistic + rescue missions autonomously
Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (NYSE: LMT), and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have successfully demonstrated to the U.S. Army — for the first time — how an uninhabited Black Hawk helicopter flying autonomously can safely and reliably perform internal and external cargo resupply missions as well as a rescue operation. Sikorsky partnered with DARPA to develop the autonomous technology that will improve aircraft safety and efficiency.
satnews.com
Additional contracts awarded by Defense Innovation Unit to expand operational network
The Defense Innovation Unit‘s Hybrid Space Architecture (HSA) project seeks to integrate commercial and government capabilities to preserve operational and informational security, while enabling collaboration between services as well as with our allies and partners. This project is to link multiple ground communications systems with diverse satellite networks, using...
satnews.com
Orbex’s Sutherland Spaceport readies to lead with construction and operational management
Orbex, a Scottish rocket manufacturer and orbital launch services provider based in Forres, Moray, will build and operate the first vertical launch site for satellites on the UK mainland. Orbex has signed a lease with development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) for the spaceport location on community-owned land on...
satnews.com
Redwire to launch an upgraded 3D Bioprinter to ISS to investigate new treatments for military members as well as crop production research on-orbit
Redwire Corporation is launching the company’s upgraded 3D bioprinter, the BioFabrication Facility (BFF), along with three other payloads, on Northrop Grumman’s 18th cargo resupply services mission (NG-18) for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS) — this mission is scheduled to lift off no earlier than Sunday, November 6, at 5:50 a.m., EST, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Pad 0A on Wallops Island, Virginia.
satnews.com
SSC will support the Swedish smallsat MATS mission scheduled to launch on November 4th
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) will support the Swedish research satellite MATS through Launch and Early Operations (LEOP) and routine Telemetry, Tracking, and Control (TT&C) from the firm’s ground stations at Esrange Space Center and in Punta Arenas, Chile. The satellite, built by OHB Sweden on behalf of the Swedish...
satnews.com
Sidus Space notches an agreement with Dawn Aerospace for smallsat propulsion tech
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has signed an agreement with Dawn Aerospace (“Dawn”) to implement the latter’s green, chemical propulsion technology into the company’s LizzieSat™ smallsat. Among the novel characteristics of Sidus Space’s proprietary LizzieSat™ is that its size allows Sidus to include propulsion and provide...
satnews.com
Global governmental Space Exploration investments to reach $31 billion by 2031
Since the 1950s, the space exploration market has been characterized by a small number of large spending nations as they raced to establish new boundaries for science, technology, innovation, and international prestige. However, leading space consultancy and market intelligence firm Euroconsult suggests that a major transition is taking place, as collaboration between different governments, as well as between public and private organizations, provides a further boost to the increasing investments from established players like the U.S.
satnews.com
ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® selected by multiple APAC MoDs
ST Engineering iDirect’s Evolution® platform is a key technology for Asian defense forces. Used for the provision of fixed and mobile SATCOM solutions across a variety of mission-critical applications, Evolution is a resilient and secure multi-service platform that encompasses a breadth of versatile modems and solutions. An Asian...
satnews.com
Virgin Galactic signs agreement with Axiom Space for microgravity research
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. announced an agreement with Axiom Space to support a microgravity research and training mission — the Virgin Galactic spaceflight, tentatively scheduled for next year, will prepare an Axiom Space astronaut for an upcoming trip to orbit, while conducting microgravity research to supplement the work that astronaut will do on the International Space Station.
satnews.com
General Chance Saltzman now Chief of Space Operations for the United State Space Force
Gen. Chance Saltzman has assumed the responsibility of the U.S. Space Force by accepting the flag from Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the transition ceremony for the Chief of Space Operations at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Pledging to build on the Space Force’s achievements while also infusing...
