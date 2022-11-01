ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck

OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 4, 2022

2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after dispute over internet box

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation

CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Shoals woman swaps price tags and now faces a theft charge

BEDFORD – A Shoals woman was issued a summons to appear in court after stealing from Walmart on John Williams Boulevard. On October 29th, at 1:57 p.m. Bedford police officers responded to the store after a report of a theft. According to an asset protection associate 24-year-old Natalie Adams...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
SALEM, IN
WIBC.com

Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One dead following crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Harassment caught on video results to arrest

SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from the 1000 block of Steve Earl Road. The caller reported that 44-year-old Brandon Godsey was driving erratically and harassing the residents. The caller told police there was an active protective order in place against Godsey.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Erica Stoll, 41, of Odon, was arrested on counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond was set. Natasha Wagner, 39, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of OVWI endangerment and OVWI passenger less than 18. Bond was set at $2,500. Total Jail Population:...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One in custody after vehicle pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy