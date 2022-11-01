Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom
MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
wbiw.com
Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 4, 2022
2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after Bedford Police officers received a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of 22nd and O streets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The caller reported the male was walking up and down the road and sitting on people’s porches.
wbiw.com
A violent attack during a domestic fight leads to a Bedford man’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the services station on Old State Road 37 after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they found a woman inside with a cut to her right temple, crying. The...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after dispute over internet box
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
wbiw.com
Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation
CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
wbiw.com
Shoals woman swaps price tags and now faces a theft charge
BEDFORD – A Shoals woman was issued a summons to appear in court after stealing from Walmart on John Williams Boulevard. On October 29th, at 1:57 p.m. Bedford police officers responded to the store after a report of a theft. According to an asset protection associate 24-year-old Natalie Adams...
Wave 3
2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
WTHI
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
wbiw.com
Harassment caught on video results to arrest
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from the 1000 block of Steve Earl Road. The caller reported that 44-year-old Brandon Godsey was driving erratically and harassing the residents. The caller told police there was an active protective order in place against Godsey.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Erica Stoll, 41, of Odon, was arrested on counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond was set. Natasha Wagner, 39, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of OVWI endangerment and OVWI passenger less than 18. Bond was set at $2,500. Total Jail Population:...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after midnight on October 18, a person living at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Saddie Lane in Shively called police saying someone with a gun carjacked them. Around 26 hours later, the victim’s car was found in New Albany following a crash,...
One in custody after vehicle pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
MyWabashValley.com
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
