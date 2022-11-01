ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats

The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown

The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied...
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans

We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
Dave Ziegler: The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted

General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil. They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Derek Carr, and tight end Darren Waller to contract extensions.
Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade

Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated

One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield

There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline

Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?

Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
Kenneth Gainwell gives Eagles their first lead

The Eagles went 91 yards for a touchdown on their first drive. They went 46 on their second drive before Jalen Hurts lost the team’s first fumble of the season. They went 79 yards for a touchdown on their third drive. The Eagles took their first lead of the...
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string

Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
Falcons rule out A.J. Terrell, will make Cordarrelle Patterson call Saturday

The Falcons will be without cornerback A.J. Terrell again this week. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday that Terrell has been ruled out for the second straight week because of a hamstring injury. Terrell has not practiced at all this week, which made that the likeliest outcome. Guard...
Antoine Winfield, Cameron Brate among those ruled out for Bucs

The Buccaneers have ruled out a few players for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Friday press conference that safety Antoine Winfield, tight end Cameron Brate, receiver Russell Gage, and guard Luke Goedeke all won’t play. Winfield is in the concussion...
