NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
NBC Sports
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports
Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats
The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
NBC Sports
Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown
The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied...
NBC Sports
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans
We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
NBC Sports
Dave Ziegler: The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted
General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil. They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Derek Carr, and tight end Darren Waller to contract extensions.
NBC Sports
Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry out of Titans practice on Thursday
Titans running back Derrick Henry has insisted the foot that made him limited in Wednesday’s practice is fine and that he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. But Henry was still one of a few key players who weren’t on the field for Thursday’s session.
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated
One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
NBC Sports
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline
Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports
Kenneth Gainwell gives Eagles their first lead
The Eagles went 91 yards for a touchdown on their first drive. They went 46 on their second drive before Jalen Hurts lost the team’s first fumble of the season. They went 79 yards for a touchdown on their third drive. The Eagles took their first lead of the...
NBC Sports
William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000...
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco surprised and disappointed to be demoted to third string
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string.
NBC Sports
Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell on D’Andre Swift: Wherever he can go, we’re going to let him go
Lions running back D'Andre Swift played his first game since Week Three last Sunday against Miami. He was on the field for 55 percent of the offensive snaps, but took just five carries for six yards, while he did have five receptions for 27 yards with a touchdown. Still dealing...
NBC Sports
Falcons rule out A.J. Terrell, will make Cordarrelle Patterson call Saturday
The Falcons will be without cornerback A.J. Terrell again this week. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday that Terrell has been ruled out for the second straight week because of a hamstring injury. Terrell has not practiced at all this week, which made that the likeliest outcome. Guard...
NBC Sports
Antoine Winfield, Cameron Brate among those ruled out for Bucs
The Buccaneers have ruled out a few players for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Friday press conference that safety Antoine Winfield, tight end Cameron Brate, receiver Russell Gage, and guard Luke Goedeke all won’t play. Winfield is in the concussion...
