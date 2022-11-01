By the time the jury filed back into the Florida courtroom, its benches were full. Here were the families, whose sons and daughters and spouses had been slaughtered. Here were the attorneys, who had asked survivors to testify about the day their limbs, their entire lives had been irrevocably maimed. Here were the sheriff's deputies, the judge, all the people who had come to court day after day, week after week, waiting for this moment, when they would finally learn what was going to happen to Nikolas Cruz.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO