Michigan State

One-on-one with State Sen. Tom Barrett on MI's 7th Congressional District race

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8DZp_0iuE8Hor00

Our Brett Kast sat down with Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett, who is running in MI's 7th Congressional District against Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

They spoke about inflation, abortion, the auto industry and more.

The race is one of the tightest in the country and is bringing in millions of dollars from outside organizations.

Watch his interview in the video player above.

Detroit News

Cheney rival Hageman endorses Barrett in U.S. House race

Republican congressional candidate Tom Barrett picked up an endorsement Monday from Harriet Hageman, who defeated GOP U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in her primary over the summer and who called Barrett a "strong, conservative constitutionalist." Barrett, a state senator from Charlotte, is running in a toss-up race in mid-Michigan against two-term...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and election officials raised concerns that the last-minute revisions ordered by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dems Say GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Blew Campaign Cash on Designer Duds

Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s campaign spent more than $5,000 at luxury stores like Neiman Marcus in August, her campaign finance filings show. The Michigan Democratic Party has filed a complaint that Dixon’s campaign was abusing campaign funds to buy designer clothing, including a nearly $2,000 red Alexander McQueen midi dress, which the party alleges violates state campaign financing laws. “From designer clothes to selling out to Betsy DeVos, Dixon has made clear this campaign is about her own personal gain—not working for Michiganders,” Lavora Barnes, the state party’s chair, said. Barnes called on Dixon to return the funds she “illegally took from her campaign to buy designer dresses.” Dixon’s campaign didn’t directly deny the claim but said the campaign “has fully complied with the law.”Read it at MLive
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Woman says she was bitten by protester at Tudor Dixon rally

A woman claimed she was bitten by a protester at an Oct. 29 rally for Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, a Republican. Cheryl Costantino, chairwoman of the Wayne County Republican Party, said a woman protesting the Detroit rally bit her in the arm. Costantino said she saw the woman, who...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Judge dismisses Michigan GOP lawsuit challenging Flint election inspectors

A Genesee County judge has rejected a case brought by the state and national Republican parties alleging Flint's inspectors for the Tuesday election skew toward Democrats when party affiliation should be close to equal. Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana ruled Wednesday that the Michigan Republican Party and Republican National Committee...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kansas Reflector

Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’

A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day. Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Washington Examiner

25 Michigan school districts getting 138 electric buses

(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency awarded 25 Michigan school districts $54 million for the purchase of 138 electric-powered buses. The funds are part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure plan to spend $5 billion on low- or no-emission buses nationwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over five years.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

