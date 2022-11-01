ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

wataugaonline.com

Funeral services announced for former Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley

Funeral services have been set for former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley. Kerley, age 43, passed away as the result of a collision on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road on Monday morning. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a Sugar Grove man with numerous charges related to that collision. You can read more about the accident and those charges at this link.
SUGAR GROVE, NC
WJHL

Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Taylorsville Times

Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy

In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
STONY POINT, NC
WBTV

Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident waiting to happen. That’s how one driver describes a dangerous intersection along highway 421 near Boone. Brian Bergin says he was involved in a bad car crash at the notorious crossing and wants something done before someone else gets seriously hurt. “You...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Two killed in motor vehicle accident

A motor vehicle accident Thursday morning at the Roadrunner gas and convenience store at the intersection of North Roan Street and Bristol Highway resulted in the death of two people. According to a press release by the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling at high speed on...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WYFF4.com

North Carolina teacher dies after driver hits deer, crashes head on into teacher's truck, officials say

SPARTA, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher has died in a head-on crash after another driver hit a deer and lost control. The crash happened Tuesday morning in Alleghany County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was traveling north, hit a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a car driving southbound.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN

