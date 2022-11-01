Read full article on original website
Related
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway, driver charged, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road. Authorities […]
Arrest made after woman killed in Catawba County crash
NEWTON, N.C. — Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Catawba County Friday morning. The wreck was at the intersection of Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road in Newton just after 6 a.m. State troopers said an A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, was traveling north...
wataugaonline.com
Funeral services announced for former Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley
Funeral services have been set for former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley. Kerley, age 43, passed away as the result of a collision on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road on Monday morning. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a Sugar Grove man with numerous charges related to that collision. You can read more about the accident and those charges at this link.
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Johnson City. The accident happened at the Bristol Highway Intersection. The Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan street at a high rate when it went off the road at Bristol highway intersection into Roadrunner market, according to JCPD.
Wilkes County teacher killed in crash after driver hits deer, swerves into oncoming traffic
SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wilkes County teacher has died after a crash on N.C. 18 in Alleghany County, according to Highway Patrol. At about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 18, near N.C. 88, in Alleghany County. Troopers say a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading north on N.C. 18 when […]
Taylorsville Times
Morgan sentenced in murders of Furey, Kennedy
In Alexander County Superior Court this week, one of three defendants was sentenced in the grisly 2019 shooting deaths of Chad Lee Kennedy, age 38, and Mark Jefferson “Jeff” Furey, age 57. Defendants in the case are Adam Thomas Morgan, Robert Bryan Hoover, and Brandy Lynn Miller. Adam...
WBTV
Victim demands answers after horrific car crash in Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident waiting to happen. That’s how one driver describes a dangerous intersection along highway 421 near Boone. Brian Bergin says he was involved in a bad car crash at the notorious crossing and wants something done before someone else gets seriously hurt. “You...
Firefighter killed in Watauga Co. crash; suspect charged with DWI, authorities say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own who was taken in a deadly crash north of Boone. The man accused of causing it has been charged with driving while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened at 8:15...
WBTV
Troopers: 1 killed in Watauga Co. crash, alcohol believed to be a factor
Watauga Co., N.C. (WBTV) - A Sugar Grove man is behind bars after a believed drunk driving crash killed one person and critically injured another. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Halloween in the area of U.S. 321 and Phillips Branch Road.
wcyb.com
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
Driver charged after crash kills 1, critically injures another in Watauga County, troopers say
VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after a crash killed one person and critically injured another on a Watauga County highway Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 […]
WLOS.com
I-26 reopens in Buncombe County after "chain reaction" of vehicle crashes force closure
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate-26 west was closed Tuesday morning for hours after a multi-vehicle crash near the Airport Road exit in Buncombe County. According to the NCDOT, crews were dispatched to the scene Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at around 7:30 a.m. Officials say the...
Johnson City Press
Two killed in motor vehicle accident
A motor vehicle accident Thursday morning at the Roadrunner gas and convenience store at the intersection of North Roan Street and Bristol Highway resulted in the death of two people. According to a press release by the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling at high speed on...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina teacher dies after driver hits deer, crashes head on into teacher's truck, officials say
SPARTA, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher has died in a head-on crash after another driver hit a deer and lost control. The crash happened Tuesday morning in Alleghany County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was traveling north, hit a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a car driving southbound.
wccbcharlotte.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested For Allegedly Posting Woman’s Picture Online
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Richard Speagle, 52, posted on social media a private image sent to him. On October 24th, deputies were contacted by a woman who said that a picture she had sent only to Speagle had been posted to a public social media page.
Deputies arrest teen in stolen car after chase through Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after being chased in a stolen car by law enforcement, Iredell County deputies said. Investigators said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday on a car on West Front Street at North Oakland Avenue for a registration violation, but the driver didn’t stop.
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
Comments / 2