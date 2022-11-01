Funeral services have been set for former Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley. Kerley, age 43, passed away as the result of a collision on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road on Monday morning. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a Sugar Grove man with numerous charges related to that collision. You can read more about the accident and those charges at this link.

