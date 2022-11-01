Read full article on original website
4 days to go: VP Harris fights for Dems’ future — and her own; GOP optimistic in Minn.; and more
BOSTON (AP) — Ruby Brown beamed with excitement in a community college gymnasium as she waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the stage at a political rally for the Democratic ticket in Massachusetts. “As soon as her name was announced, I said I had to find a...
This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn’t right in the 2020 vote. So he’ll be watching the midterms up close
John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: “I think it was stolen, fair and square.”. He’s not the type to stage a coup, he says. But he no longer trusts local officials to run elections. So, like a growing number of Americans who...
Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and "very winnable." “People say to me, ‘What can I...
Clinton accuses Republicans of trying to ‘scare voters’ over crime
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday said the Republican focus on crime ahead of the 2022 midterm elections was clear hypocrisy, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that the party is not “concerned about voter safety, they just want to keep voters scared.”. Clinton, who will headline her...
Democrat Ryan distances himself from national party in tight Ohio Senate race
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he doesn’t want help from his own national party, telling “CNN This Morning” that he doesn’t “really want them at this point.”. “You know, the national Democratic Party has never been really good at strategic...
High inflation hardens some midterm election voters’ party preferences
Soaring inflation and the tumbling stock market have upended Patricia Strong’s retirement. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident had hoped her husband could also retire so they could spend the winter in Mexico. But now, the couple hesitates to plan even a short getaway since the price of gas and groceries have increased while the value of their investments has gone in the opposite direction.
Analysis: Biden issued a stark warning about election deniers. Here’s what’s fueling America’s ‘path to chaos’
President Joe Biden, just days before the crucial midterm elections, stood before the country on Wednesday from Washington’s Union Station and delivered a dire warning. “As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America, for governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state, who won’t commit, they will not commit to accepting the results of the elections that they’re running in,” Biden said. “This is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it’s un-American.”
6 days to go: Biden to speak on threats to democracy; judge limits patrols of drop boxes in Arizona; and more
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections. Biden, who has repeatedly said that “democracy is on the ballot” on Nov. 8, will speak at...
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally
David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
7 days to go: Biden calls DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’; Wisconsin senate race heats up; Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid
There are 7 days until polls close on Election Day. Here’s what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY. Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’. Energized and...
Talk of ‘Christian nationalism’ is getting a lot louder. But what does the term really mean?
According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation – even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe “God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world,” a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found.
Kari Lake was a Fox TV anchor for decades. Her old station isn’t telling viewers.
It is as if Kari Lake never worked at Fox 10. The Phoenix TV station, owned and operated by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation, has chosen to effectively forget its more than two decades-long history with the rabble-rousing, election lie-supporting, media-attacking Arizona gubernatorial candidate. Recent on-air coverage of her campaign...
Is the economy improving? Days before the midterms, no one has a good answer
As the United States prepares for pivotal midterm elections, a raft of conflicting headlines — layoffs at Big Tech, volatile stock markets, a central bank hell-bent on bringing the pain to tackle inflation — are muddying the answer to a simple question: Is the economy improving?. Maybe. Maybe...
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, restricting his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the...
Defense & National Security — US to fund tanks for Ukraine in $400M package
The Pentagon has announced it will be funding tanks sent to Ukraine for the first time as part of a $400 million military assistance package. We’ll share the details of the latest lethal aid package for Ukraine and the unannounced trip a top Biden administration official made to reveal it, plus what a GOP-controlled House or Senate may mean for defense policy and budgets in 2023.
Twitter layoffs raise questions about future of infrastructure and moderation
With advertisers cutting ties and pressure to payback loans worth $13bn, the new direction for revenue has come under questioning
Israel’s Netanyahu appears headed to victory; Trump 2024 prepares for launch; Phillies power ahead
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
50 facts about guns in America
Consequently, for better or worse, guns are inextricably tied to America's image, with the U.S. leading the world in firearms possession. In 2020 alone, Americans collectively bought more than 21 million firearms; in 2021, they bought a further estimated 19 million, according to FBI data. And while America only accounts for 5% of the global populace, it still owns almost 45% of worldwide firearms. In fact, in the U.S. there are more guns in private ownership than there are people to own them—about 1.2 guns for every single person, including children.
