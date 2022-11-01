ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Channel 3000

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Channel 3000

High inflation hardens some midterm election voters’ party preferences

Soaring inflation and the tumbling stock market have upended Patricia Strong’s retirement. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident had hoped her husband could also retire so they could spend the winter in Mexico. But now, the couple hesitates to plan even a short getaway since the price of gas and groceries have increased while the value of their investments has gone in the opposite direction.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Channel 3000

Analysis: Biden issued a stark warning about election deniers. Here’s what’s fueling America’s ‘path to chaos’

President Joe Biden, just days before the crucial midterm elections, stood before the country on Wednesday from Washington’s Union Station and delivered a dire warning. “As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America, for governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state, who won’t commit, they will not commit to accepting the results of the elections that they’re running in,” Biden said. “This is the path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful. And it’s un-American.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Channel 3000

Talk of ‘Christian nationalism’ is getting a lot louder. But what does the term really mean?

According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation – even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe “God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world,” a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found.
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

Is the economy improving? Days before the midterms, no one has a good answer

As the United States prepares for pivotal midterm elections, a raft of conflicting headlines — layoffs at Big Tech, volatile stock markets, a central bank hell-bent on bringing the pain to tackle inflation — are muddying the answer to a simple question: Is the economy improving?. Maybe. Maybe...
Channel 3000

Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, restricting his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Hill

Defense & National Security — US to fund tanks for Ukraine in $400M package

The Pentagon has announced it will be funding tanks sent to Ukraine for the first time as part of a $400 million military assistance package. We’ll share the details of the latest lethal aid package for Ukraine and the unannounced trip a top Biden administration official made to reveal it, plus what a GOP-controlled House or Senate may mean for defense policy and budgets in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 3000

50 facts about guns in America

Consequently, for better or worse, guns are inextricably tied to America's image, with the U.S. leading the world in firearms possession. In 2020 alone, Americans collectively bought more than 21 million firearms; in 2021, they bought a further estimated 19 million, according to FBI data. And while America only accounts for 5% of the global populace, it still owns almost 45% of worldwide firearms. In fact, in the U.S. there are more guns in private ownership than there are people to own them—about 1.2 guns for every single person, including children.

