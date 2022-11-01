ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
thewarriorwire.org

Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck

Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe

Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled. Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The. remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational. tools that will help customers save time.
MONROE, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell restaurant serves up coffee, cocktails, and live music

ROSWELL, Ga. - What’s in a name? For Kadijah Vickers … a lot. "It was a serendipity moment," says Vickers of finding the space in which to build her own business. After all, it was on the ground floor of an apartment building in Roswell called … Vickers!
ROSWELL, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Jodian Marie

7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta

So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA

