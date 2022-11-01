Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming City Center announces its final free concert of the yearJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Pop-up Dat Dam Burga to open restaurant in Lawrenceville
The concept offers burgers with names such as Da Brickhouse, Da Jive Turkey and Da Dirty Bird.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
WXIA 11 Alive
The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
Why older pets are sometimes perfect for older owners
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, so here are some reasons older adults can consider brining one home.
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
thewarriorwire.org
Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck
Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
Monroe Local News
Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe
Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled. Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The. remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational. tools that will help customers save time.
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Roswell restaurant serves up coffee, cocktails, and live music
ROSWELL, Ga. - What’s in a name? For Kadijah Vickers … a lot. "It was a serendipity moment," says Vickers of finding the space in which to build her own business. After all, it was on the ground floor of an apartment building in Roswell called … Vickers!
The Citizen Online
Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville
The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office holding 2nd Thanksgiving giveaway
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will hold their 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 10....
Student needs medical treatment after trying viral challenge at Dunwoody High School
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are warning parents about the ‘one chip challenge.’ The department posted on Facebook that emergency crews had to help a student who needed medical treatment after trying the challenge while at Dunwoody High School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Argument at Buford Highway restaurant leads to shooting in parking lot
An argument at a Buford Highway restaurant ended in gunfire Monday morning that sent two people to a hospital.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
Gwinnett County holding recycling day
Gwinnett County will help collect recyclable items for America’s Recycles Day on Saturday....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd
Gigantic Multi Family Yard Sale Thursday thru Saturday November 3rd, 4th & 5th 8a.m until. Furniture, Christmas décor and household items. 3091 Stanton Rd. Conyers, Ga.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
