Liverpool High School students present ‘Clue’ as fall play (cast list)
Students of Liverpool High School will perform the murder-mystery comedy “Clue” this November. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests...
Central Square high schoolers to perform two one-act plays directed by students
The stage is set and the actors are ready as the One-Act Play Festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. The one-act plays are “Our Place,” by Terry Gabbard and “This Is A Test,” by Stephen Gregg.
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
21 CNY athletes honored for accomplishments in national Heisman contest; see who made the cut
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one Central New York athletes have earned recognition from the Heisman High School Scholarship program for their all-around achievements. The program honors senior athletes who maintain at least a B average and show leadership as role models in school and around their communities.
Shania Twain Syracuse concert: Where to get ‘Queen of Me’ tour tickets
Shania Twain is coming back to Syracuse for her 2023 tour at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Special guest Breland will open the Saturday, July 8 show at 7:30 p.m. Presale tickets to the Syracuse concert go on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. via...
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.
The Chase Manor Auburn New YorkThe Chase Manor Auburn New York/ Facebook. Happy Halloween, ghouls and goblins! Today, we take you on a journey to a very haunted old farmhouse in beautiful Auburn, New York. The Spirits here are very real, very active, and very much aware of their surroundings. The Chase Manor offers investigations to all skill levels and types, private booking for Paranormal Research Teams, full tours and group parties.
Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary
Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
Baldwinsville school board to meet again, with another executive session scheduled
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville Central School District’s Board of Education has scheduled an executive session to start at 5:30 p.m. Monday. That would be their third time meeting behind closed doors to discuss a personnel matter since Superintendent Jason Thomson was charged with driving drunk. The board...
Community rallies to help anti-violence activist; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 69; Low: 48. In the 70s this weekend (that’s not a typo); 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. AFTER FIRE, COMMUNITY RALLIES TO HELP ANTI-VIOLENCE ACTIVIST: Clifford Ryan spent part of Wednesday sifting...
Angler lands personal best salmon, dedicates catch to stranger who lost his dad
All of Kelly Young’s favorite fishing holes were occupied by other anglers on a recent trip to the Salmon River. So Young, of Central Square, tried a new spot instead. A man was sitting nearby, no pole in hand. He just stared into the water. After chatting with the...
1,000 WWII refugees found safe harbor in Oswego; 78 years later a rediscovered opera tells their story
A significant piece of local history will be reconstructed when Oswego Opera Theater dramatizes the plight of nearly 1,000 World War II refugees who escaped Nazi persecution and found safety at Fort Ontario in Oswego. Two of those refugees -- Austrian composer/conductor Charles Abeles (score) and German artist/writer Miriam Sommerburg...
Destiny USA changes hours for holiday shopping season; Santa Claus coming soon
Syracuse’s largest mall is getting ready for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Destiny USA announced its stores will begin offering extended hours after the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Hours will also change as the calendar gets closer to Christmas to allow for the expected boom in shoppers:. —...
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
Anti-violence activist loses nearly everything in fire, community rallies to help him
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Clifford Ryan on Wednesday afternoon sifted through the rubble of what was his home, hoping to salvage some items left after a fire badly damaged the home Monday night. He pulled out a few soaked coloring books that he created to teach local kids about gun...
Pulaski cruises through Phoenix in Independent football Division II championship (48 photos)
Only a few high school football teams get to say they ended their season with a victory in a championship game. Pulaski is now one of those teams. “It’s hard to describe it because it means so much,” said Pulaski head coach Paul Monnat, who took over the program six years ago. “We actually didn’t win a game in 8-man football for three years. And when the independent league started during the Covid year, we took that opportunity and jumped on it.”
