Bacon Bourbon and Beer gastropub to replace TGI Fridays at PPG Paints Arena

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Shawn Janovich is aware the clock is ticking as he works to set up and open his Bacon, Bourbon and Beer gastropub at PPG Paints Arena, having missed puck drop on the Pittsburgh Penguins season start a few weeks ago.

Janovich just recently committed to a lease for the former 7,500-square-foot restaurant formerly occupied by TGI Fridays at PPG Paints Arena, and is hoping to face off with diners there before the Pens’ season reaches the halfway point.

“The main thing is you have to be careful in there when you’ve already missed opening day,” said Janovich. “You can’t miss too much.”

Now, the rush is on to open both Bacon, Bourbon and Beer as a sit-down upscale restaurant in the vacated restaurant space in the arena along with a companion restaurant, Tacos, Taps and Tequila, a counter-service fast casual counterpart to serve a more time-limited clientele.

With a liquor license transfer already filed, Janovich is shooting to open by the end of the year but expects to be open in January of next year at the latest.

