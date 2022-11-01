Read full article on original website
Related
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Wave 3
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new episode of Behind the Investigation: Troubleshooters podcast is now available. This week’s episode focuses on Gary Thompson, a man who was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Watch the full episode above.
Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More
Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
WIBC.com
Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase
STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than $2.2 million in grant funding will go toward improving railroad crossings in 11 counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. The projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches and in some cases replacing approaches and crossings, Beshear said Wednesday in a statement.
This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?
It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
‘You’re pulling my leg’: Bowling Green woman wins $2M Powerball ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bowling Green woman who wants to remain anonymous claimed an October Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. According to a Kentucky Lottery press release, her husband purchased tickets for the Oct. 17 Powerball drawing at a Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
Here’s What This Cute Little Woolly Worm Says About Kentucky’s Winter
Have you heard that woolly worms are a winter weather predictor? We recently spotted the most active woolly worm ever and he told us a lot about Kentucky winter 2022-23. Growing up I remember my momma used to tell me that woolly worms could tell us how harsh winter was going to be. My brother and I loved going outside when the weather would get cooler and hunting for woolly worms. We would collect them and see what we thought winter was going to be like.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WLKY.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Kentucky and Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
Cody Johnson Meet and Greet Giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to enter the Cody Johnson Meet and Greet Giveaway! Enter for the chance to win two tickets and two Meet & Greet passes to the Cody Johnson Concert on February 17th at the KFC Yum! Center. CODY JOHNSON MEET AND GREET GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL...
Governor: Kentucky on course for record budget surplus again
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, calling it a sign of economic strength as the country struggles with inflation. The state's General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue during the...
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1