kciiradio.com
218 Treasure Trek This Saturday
On Saturday, November 5, the 218 Treasure Trek returns to southeast Iowa. Businesses and vendors in Riverside, Ainsworth, and Crawfordsville will be open for a day of shopping, giveaways, and great food. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features 19 vendors at 13 different stops, including...
kciiradio.com
4-H Awards Celebration on Sunday
The Washington County 4-H Program will host its annual Awards Celebration on Sunday, November 6th, at the KC Hall in Washington at 3:00 pm. All Washington County 4-H’ers, family members, club leaders, and other 4-H volunteers are invited and encouraged to attend. The evening will include installing the 2022-2023 County Council members, recognizing adult volunteers and businesses, record book awards, CBI Bank 4-H Participation Awards, and other special honors.
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest Looks Local To Source School Lunches
When sourcing school lunches, Hillcrest Academy in Kalona looks locally. Mike Patterson teaches all agriculture and biology courses at Hillcrest, in addition to being the FFA advisor. He and five other students work in a greenhouse as part of the plant science course curriculum. Students learn about both the agricultural...
kciiradio.com
An Additional Hotel Deemed Viable for Washington
At the November 1st Washington City Council meeting, the council heard a report from Michael Hool about the feasibility of putting another hotel in Washington. Hool is a member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants and has been in the hotel industry for 35 years, and has been conducting feasibility studies for the last 20 years.
kciiradio.com
Voss and Creed Represent Southeast Iowa in All-Star Race Saturday
One Demon and one Golden Hawk will carry the banner for southeast Iowa Saturday at the Iowa Track and Field Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star Cross Country Meet. Washington’s Grace Voss and Mid-Prairie’s Blake Creed will wear their school colors in a race one final time. Voss was part of a Washington girls team that qualified for the state meet in Fort Dodge for the first time since 1996 and finished in sixth place overall in 3A, best in school history. Creed was part of a Mid-Prairie boys team that qualified for state for the second year in a row and finished 13th in 2A in Fort Dodge. He was 84th individually at state.
The 10 Best Places to Get a Sandwich in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for a place to grab a sandwich today, you have a TON of options here in the Cedar Rapids area! Here are the top ten places according to reviews on Yelp:. Open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 5-star rating on Facebook. 99 16th...
kciiradio.com
WACO Wallops Montezuma to Punch Ticket to the Dome
For just the second time in program history, the WACO Warriors football team has a date at the Dome. Second-ranked WACO defeated number-10 Montezuma 52-7 in the state quarterfinals last night to remain undefeated and become one of Iowa’s final four 8-man teams left standing. The Warriors actually faced...
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
Cedar Rapids Family Goes For Win #2 On Today’s Family Feud!
UPDATE: Let's hear it for the Loeffler family! The Cedar Rapids family won big on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud. After defeating a fellow family, they won big in Fast Money! To the tune of $20,000! The Loefflers are the defending champions and will appear on another episode of Family Feud today at 5 p.m. on Fox! Tune in and see how long the winning streak will go!
Two New Stores are Coming Soon to Coral Ridge Mall
Get ready to do a little shopping! Some new stores will be opening in the near future at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville. One of the stores listed under "Coming Soon" on the Coral Ridge Mall website is the clothing retailer. . The chain's slogan is "Affordable. Fashion. Everyday." and...
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
kciiradio.com
WACO Warrior Football Quarterfinal Preview
The WACO Warriors have advanced to the next round of the 8-man Iowa high school football playoffs, following a dominant performance against Central City. The Warriors defeated the Wildcats 48-12 last Friday for their 11th win, the second-most in school history. WACO now has their sights on the quarterfinals, where...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LAURA SEMKEN
On today’s program, we’re talking with Naturalist for Louisa County Conservation, Laura Semken, about the 2022 Friend of Conservation Award.
Iowa Family Gets Third Try on Popular Game Show [PIC/VIDEO]
A Cedar Rapids family has been playing well this week on a popular game show and according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, will be hanging out with Steve Harvey for at least one more night when "Family Feud" airs Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on Fox 28. The family of...
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic to move some operations into new building
The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic, located at 601 US-6 W., is moving some of its operations to Coralville by spring 2023. The clinic will occupy the former GEICO building in Coralville, located on 213 2nd St. Jamie Johnson, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic public affairs officer, said the new location’s bigger space will help the clinic better serve veterans.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Auditor Reminds Residents of Voting Options
Election day for the general elections is less than a week away, with the polls set to open at 7:00 am in Washington on Tuesday, November 8th. KCII radio will provide live updates after the polls close, while the results roll in until 11:00 pm. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer...
kciiradio.com
Brown Breaking Through Record Books at Mid-Prairie
Mid-Prairie’s Cain Brown now ranks among the best receivers to ever wear the black and gold. The senior finished his Golden Hawk career tied for third in school history with nine touchdown catches. He is even with 2016 graduate Levi Duwa. He trails only Darian Patterson class of 2007, and Colin Brenneman class of 2008, who are tied for the top mark in program history at 16. His six touchdown catches during the 2022 season tie him for seventh on the all-time single season list with Brenneman in 2007, Zach Schwartz in 2013 and Colin Weber in 2014. Brown is also seventh on the career receiving yards list with 810, placing him a single yard behind Justin Schwartz, class of 2018 for sixth all-time and ahead of class of 1999s Brent Showalter in eighth. His 50 career pass grabs are ninth in Golden Hawk history, one catch behind 1987 grad Nate Truelson and 1993 grad Anthony Kos and ahead of 1999 grad Brent Showalter’s 47.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City teen donates over 40 units of blood following death of twin brother
After his twin brother Calder Wills died from cancer, Grayson Wills made it his goal to donate more blood than the 40 units his brother received throughout treatment. Grayson Wills, now a 17-year-old senior at Iowa City City High School, is the latest University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center Gallon Grad after donating blood eight times since the end of the summer.
