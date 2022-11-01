Mid-Prairie’s Cain Brown now ranks among the best receivers to ever wear the black and gold. The senior finished his Golden Hawk career tied for third in school history with nine touchdown catches. He is even with 2016 graduate Levi Duwa. He trails only Darian Patterson class of 2007, and Colin Brenneman class of 2008, who are tied for the top mark in program history at 16. His six touchdown catches during the 2022 season tie him for seventh on the all-time single season list with Brenneman in 2007, Zach Schwartz in 2013 and Colin Weber in 2014. Brown is also seventh on the career receiving yards list with 810, placing him a single yard behind Justin Schwartz, class of 2018 for sixth all-time and ahead of class of 1999s Brent Showalter in eighth. His 50 career pass grabs are ninth in Golden Hawk history, one catch behind 1987 grad Nate Truelson and 1993 grad Anthony Kos and ahead of 1999 grad Brent Showalter’s 47.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO