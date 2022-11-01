Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Some Arizona schools looking abroad to fill teacher vacancies
PHOENIX — Schools across Arizona are doing everything they can to fill teacher vacancies. But after coming up short, some are looking outside the country. Donald Babiano is one of the hundreds of international teachers hired to work in Arizona schools. Mr. B, as he’s known to his students, teaches second grade at Canyon Breeze Elementary School in Avondale.
KOLD-TV
Student test scores falling nationwide, what schools in southern Arizona are doing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from the Associated Press says students across the country are struggling to keep up in school. Thousands of 4th and 8th graders were tested for the first time since 2019 and now education officials are calling this report a wake-up call for not just educators and parents, but also lawmakers.
KTAR.com
Tempe-based nonprofit announces statewide crisis phoneline
PHOENIX — A new statewide behavioral crisis and human services phoneline began operating in Arizona in October. Solari Crisis and Human Services, a Tempe-based nonprofit, replaced separate numbers for the northern, central and southern regions of the state with one line: 844-534-HOPE (4673), according to a press release. Text...
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo?
Mariah Clark has been involved in rodeo for much of her life. A member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, she has held rodeo queen titles and done barrel racing. That deep involvement made her join the Arizona Native American Rodeo (AZNAR) Committee so she can advocate for more Indigenous people to be involved in […] The post Why don’t Indigenous people have any role in hosting the State Fair’s annual All Indian Rodeo? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.
On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona DCS kicks off Giving Tree program ahead of the holiday season
Christmas is right around the corner and volunteers at Mission Community Church in Gilbert are kicking off the season in a big way. It is all part of an effort to make the holidays brighter for some of the 12,000 Arizona kids in foster care. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has this story about their morning delivering toys to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
'These families deserve answers': Arizona committee expands scope to investigate missing Indigenous men, boys
PHOENIX — Arizona's committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is expanding its investigative scope to include men, boys, and members of the LGBTQ community. The committee was first formed after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in 2019 that aimed to study ways to end violence against...
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Senator Nancy Barto Calls for Arizona State Hospital Overhaul Following Patient Attack on Nurses
Arizona State Senator Nancy Barto (R-Phoenix) called for an overhaul in the Arizona State Hospital (ASH), a psychiatric care facility, to better protect nurses and patients and create stronger accountability. “While the Arizona Department of Health Services [AZDHS] claims this incident was a rare occurrence, I’ve been contacted over the...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona Attorney General announces $600,000 for Child and Family Advocacy Centers
(The Center Square) – More than $600,000 is now available in grant funding or Child and Family Advocacy Centers across Arizona. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) that this funding will be available on Thursday this week. Child and Family Advocacy Centers...
KTAR.com
Trajan Wealth hosts charity drive for domestic violence shelter Sojourner Center
PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Trajan Wealth’s annual charity drive for Sojourner Center, a safe haven from domestic violence in Arizona. The sixth annual drive for the Hope Holiday program, ran by Trajan Wealth, works to help benefit those living in a domestic violence household, founder and CEO Jeff Junior said.
KTAR.com
Arizona elections advocate says know the ballot before you hit the polls
PHOENIX – Arizona voters planning to go to the polls for Tuesday’s general election should give themselves plenty of time to look over their ballots beforehand to ease the process, says a leader with a statewide elections group. “I can’t tell you how to vote, but I can...
Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August. Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer The post Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona appeared first on KESQ.
AZFamily
9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
