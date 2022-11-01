NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO