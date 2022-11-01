ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Breaking Down the Final Week 9 Dolphins-Bears Injury Report

In the same week they acquired star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, the Miami Dolphins now have to monitor an injury to their up-and-coming pass rusher, Jaelan Phillips. Phillips was a late addition to the injury report Friday, showing up with a quad injury that had him listed as limited in practice and questionable for the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Centre Daily

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Jerry Jones Not Surprised by Potential Snyder Commanders Sale

View the original article to see embedded media. Commanders owner Dan Snyder, along with his wife and co-owner Tanya, hired Bank of America to explore potential transactions involving the Washington franchise earlier this week. Transactions could include selling the majority ownership stake in the team, or a minority stake in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it three in a row and improve to 6-3 on the season when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will face an NFC opponent for the third time this season after losing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 and defeating the Detroit Lions last Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Miss Practice Again for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not practice over the past week leaving his status against the Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints in jeopardy. Andrews has not missed a game due to injury in his five-year career. He injured his shoulder last week...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer OUT - Buffalo vs. Jets Preview GAMEDAY

The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New York Jets in an AFC East Division battle on Sunday from MetLife Stadium. The Bills sit atop the division while the Jets are tied with Miami at 5-3 for second place. The Bills, who have beaten the Jets in four straight meetings,...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Matchup with Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled four players out due to injury ahead of their matchup this Sunday with the New England Patriots. Per head coach Frank Reich, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is among them, as is quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and special teamers Tony Brown (hamstring) and Grant Stuard (pectoral).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report

DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Centre Daily

Were the 49ers Smart to Trade Jeff Wilson Jr.?

They just acquired veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers for the low low price of a fifth-round pick. Now the Dolphins have two explosive, starting-caliber running backs in Wilson and Raheem Mostert, because the 49ers didn't want either one anymore. For the Dolphins, the trade makes perfect...
Centre Daily

Lovie Smith: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Be Back With Team Friday

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith

Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
CHICAGO, IL

