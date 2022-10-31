Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Nice Tonight & Friday, Storm Threat Saturday Morning
Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 3rd:. It has been an amazing Thursday so far across West Tennessee and expect the same weather on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning a potent line of storms will be approaching the Mid South. The line is expected to weaken as it moves across our area but some of the storms could remain strong. We will be tracking the system and have the latest forecast breakdown on what you can expect where you live coming up here.
WBBJ
Nice Weather Through Friday, Rain & Storms Return Saturday Morning
After some light rain late last night, the system responsible is moving out making for a nice finish to the work week. Highs will be in the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Rain showers and storm chances will return early this weekend to West Tennessee. The exact timing on Saturday is still yet to be determined and that will play a big factor in the severity of our storm threat. As of now the severe weather threat could go either way, but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. We will have the latest forecast details on the weekend storm event and the rest of your forecast coming up below.
WBBJ
Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle & Fog Chance Tonight, Rain Back Saturday
Some light showers and drizzle is trying to move up from northern Mississippi and could impact areas predominately south of I-40 tonight. Late tonight into Wednesday morning some fog is also expected to develop across some sections of West Tennessee before sunny mild weather moves in. The nice weather will last until the weekend when another round of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will track through the Mid South. We will have all the latest forecast information coming up here.
WATE
Drought conditions persist across East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and conditions have barely changed across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. These are the conditions in which two wildfires are burning in Roane and Campbell counties. Severe drought continues across part of the Southern Valley with moderate...
Tennessee Hiking 101.. Know Before You Hike
Middle Tennessee is filled with trails, waterfalls, and glorious overlooks. It's also filled with people new to the area or visiting. When I moved to Tennessee I was an avid hiker in my home state. We didn't have big mountains or elevation changes to worry about but it wasn't uncommon for me to hike through the woods 15 miles in a day. I figured when I moved to Tennessee and called it home I would easily be able to adapt to the trails here. However, the trails in Tennessee are a whole different ballgame and if you aren't prepared, even the most avid hiker can find themselves in trouble.
actionnews5.com
Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on I-240. Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the road. Tennessee Department of Transportation says four westbound lanes and the shoulder lane are blocked. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WBBJ
2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
WBBJ
TWRA says voting open for photos in Tennessee Wildlife Calendar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can help choose what goes into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says everyone is invited to vote on the winning photos for the contest and collectible license hard cards. You can vote online here. The TWRA says that there were...
Tight butter supply impacting East Tennessee businesses and bakeries
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You may have noticed another staple in your kitchen costing more than normal. The price of butter is up, increasing more than 20% over the past 365 days. Chandra Taylor has been the owner of Mer Mer's Bakery for 25 years. She spent most of Wednesday...
wvlt.tv
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
Which animals are your favorite? | TWRA opens voting for upcoming calendar photos
(WJHL) – After more than 5,000 photos were sent in to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), 10 finalists were chosen in eight categories for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. On Tuesday, the TWRA announced Tennesseans could begin voting for their favorites in each category. The photos that receive the most votes will be featured […]
uppercumberlandreporter.com
TSSAA Football Playoffs: Every Matchup, Every Bracket, Every Class
Postseason football kicks off across Tennessee Friday night with the first round of the TSSAA playoffs. On the plateau, 12 teams have qualified for the playoffs: Red Boiling Springs, Gordonsville, Clay County, Monterey, York Institute, Smith County, DeKalb County, Upperman, Macon County, Stone Memorial, White County and Cookeville. Local first-round...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
Nashville Parent
2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee
Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
