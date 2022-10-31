After some light rain late last night, the system responsible is moving out making for a nice finish to the work week. Highs will be in the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Rain showers and storm chances will return early this weekend to West Tennessee. The exact timing on Saturday is still yet to be determined and that will play a big factor in the severity of our storm threat. As of now the severe weather threat could go either way, but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. We will have the latest forecast details on the weekend storm event and the rest of your forecast coming up below.

1 DAY AGO