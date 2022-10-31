ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Nice Tonight & Friday, Storm Threat Saturday Morning

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 3rd:. It has been an amazing Thursday so far across West Tennessee and expect the same weather on Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning a potent line of storms will be approaching the Mid South. The line is expected to weaken as it moves across our area but some of the storms could remain strong. We will be tracking the system and have the latest forecast breakdown on what you can expect where you live coming up here.
WBBJ

Nice Weather Through Friday, Rain & Storms Return Saturday Morning

After some light rain late last night, the system responsible is moving out making for a nice finish to the work week. Highs will be in the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Rain showers and storm chances will return early this weekend to West Tennessee. The exact timing on Saturday is still yet to be determined and that will play a big factor in the severity of our storm threat. As of now the severe weather threat could go either way, but it will be something we will be keeping a close eye on as the week progresses. We will have the latest forecast details on the weekend storm event and the rest of your forecast coming up below.
WBBJ

Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle & Fog Chance Tonight, Rain Back Saturday

Some light showers and drizzle is trying to move up from northern Mississippi and could impact areas predominately south of I-40 tonight. Late tonight into Wednesday morning some fog is also expected to develop across some sections of West Tennessee before sunny mild weather moves in. The nice weather will last until the weekend when another round of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will track through the Mid South. We will have all the latest forecast information coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Drought conditions persist across East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and conditions have barely changed across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. These are the conditions in which two wildfires are burning in Roane and Campbell counties. Severe drought continues across part of the Southern Valley with moderate...
KENTUCKY STATE
KAT Adventures

Tennessee Hiking 101.. Know Before You Hike

Middle Tennessee is filled with trails, waterfalls, and glorious overlooks. It's also filled with people new to the area or visiting. When I moved to Tennessee I was an avid hiker in my home state. We didn't have big mountains or elevation changes to worry about but it wasn't uncommon for me to hike through the woods 15 miles in a day. I figured when I moved to Tennessee and called it home I would easily be able to adapt to the trails here. However, the trails in Tennessee are a whole different ballgame and if you aren't prepared, even the most avid hiker can find themselves in trouble.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Overturned vehicle causes delays on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned vehicle is causing major delays on I-240. Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the road. Tennessee Department of Transportation says four westbound lanes and the shoulder lane are blocked. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

2 West Tennessee State Parks to offer Thanksgiving meals, getaways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two State Parks in West Tennessee will be offering special getaways and meals for Thanksgiving this year. Natchez Trace State Park and Pickwick Landing State Park will join four others across the state in the holiday celebration. The Restaurant at Natchez Trace State Park will be...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

TWRA says voting open for photos in Tennessee Wildlife Calendar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can help choose what goes into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says everyone is invited to vote on the winning photos for the contest and collectible license hard cards. You can vote online here. The TWRA says that there were...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

The costumes have all been put away, and hopefully the sugar highs from Halloween have come down by now. Now it’s time to save a little cash and find some free post-Halloween fun. This weekend you’ll find another Fall Festival, where kiddos can hop in the bouncy house and...
NASHVILLE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

TSSAA Football Playoffs: Every Matchup, Every Bracket, Every Class

Postseason football kicks off across Tennessee Friday night with the first round of the TSSAA playoffs. On the plateau, 12 teams have qualified for the playoffs: Red Boiling Springs, Gordonsville, Clay County, Monterey, York Institute, Smith County, DeKalb County, Upperman, Macon County, Stone Memorial, White County and Cookeville. Local first-round...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

2022 Holiday Lights in Middle Tennessee

Holiday Lights provide a merry tradition for the entire family each year. Here’s the round up you need to fulfill all of your light-filled dreams!. Admission: $36 for adults, $30.60 for student/military and $28.80 for ages 3 – 12 Highlights: Drive or walk through interactive installations, fun performances...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy