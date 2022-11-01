ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: 70 degrees before snow chance Thursday

By Chris Tomer
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The first day of November won’t feel like fall. The Denver weather forecast has sunshine and abnormally warm highs near 70 degrees for your Tuesday forecast before snow moves in this week.

Weather today: Sunshine and heat

Welcome November, Tuesday will see highs that are almost 10 degrees above the normal temperature. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting morning sunshine on Tuesday before the clouds increase in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be abnormally warm with highs near 70 degrees. Right now, the normal high should be 59 degrees for November.

The mountains start sunny then turn cloudy. Highs in the upper elevations will be in the 40s and 50s.Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and dry across the Front Range. The lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Abnormally warm with a breeze

Wednesday is looking similar to Tuesday’s forecast.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting partly cloudy skies with abnormally warm highs in the low 70s yet again. However, conditions will turn breezy in the afternoon with winds between 15 to 25 mph.

Looking ahead: A chance for snow

Come Thursday, Denver will see a big shift in the weather.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting increasing clouds on Thursday in Denver with rain and snow possible for the evening rush hour. Highs will finally start to fall from the 50s into the 40s. Thursday will also feel breezy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpmcR_0iuE3yed00
Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 1, 2022, in Denver

Snow develops in the mountains later in the week. Accumulation is likely. Temperatures will also begin to dip in the higher elevations.

Snow continues on Friday in the mountains. Below is the total snow accumulation through Friday:

  • Northern mountains: 4 to 8 inches
  • Central mountains: 4 to 10 inches
  • Southern mountains: 6 to 14 inches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAH1P_0iuE3yed00
Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

In Denver, up to one inch of snow accumulation is possible by the Friday morning rush hour. Stick with Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast to see if the Mile High City officially hits its first snow of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FPVP_0iuE3yed00
Pinpoint Weather forecast totals by 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Once the rain and snow move out, it will be drier come the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

We “fall back” at 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Denver. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour.

