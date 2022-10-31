Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
2 arrested after man found dead inside south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead during a wellness check in south Columbus Saturday afternoon, and two people are facing charges in connection to his death. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers received calls from a person conducting a wellness check in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 1:57 p.m.
1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
One critical after west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There are no suspects in custody at […]
sciotopost.com
Overnight – Woman Flown to Hospital after Severe Rollover Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A woman was involved in a serious rollover crash in the area of 8244 SR 56 east around 1:30 on Saturday morning. The woman supposedly left the vehicle after crashing and knocked on several doors of homes in the area for help. When Sheriff and EMS arrived they found the woman huddled in the area acting erratic.
Police: 79-year-old woman missing from south Columbus found safe in West Virginia
Columbus police say a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home on the city's south side has been found safe in West Virginia. Christine Thomas was reported missing after driving away from her home in the 1600 block of Burley Drive on Friday around 12 p.m. While authorities...
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
Father demanding answers after daughter was found dead in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brett Hinkle never thought he’d have to live with this pain. On Monday, his daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound. All her father Hinkle has are...
Police: 2 injured in north Columbus crash involving reportedly stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash on the city's north side Thursday morning involving what is believed to be a stolen truck, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Piedmont and Maize roads shortly after 2 a.m. on...
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
Bodycam video shows police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video hours after a man was shot by an officer outside of a Columbus restaurant Thursday morning. Police were called to the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place on the 1300 block of Parsons Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Raymond Hampton who is now charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.
Caretakers remember the life of young girl fatally struck by vehicle on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every day started the same at A Better Choice Daycare and Learning Center. Smiles and loads of laughter, especially from 4-year-old Catherine Rodriguez. "Her smile was magnetic I just remember her running in here and running out,” said Kelly Spence. Since she was an infant,...
Police: Officer fired shots, critically injuring person behind south Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a Columbus Division of Police officer fired shots at a restaurant on the city's south side early Thursday morning. The shooting reportedly happened in an alley behind Tee Jaye's Country Place near Parsons Avenue and Hanford Street at 5:25 a.m.
OSHP: AMBER Alert canceled after missing Kentucky child found in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 1-year-old child missing out of Kentucky was found by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Sunday morning in east Columbus. Lt. Nathan Dennis confirmed to 10TV that troopers recovered the child in a McDonald's parking lot at Alum Creek Drive and East Livingston Avenue around 8:45 a.m.
Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
1 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and described their condition as stable. Traffic...
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
